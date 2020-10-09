Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Crosses 200m Instagram Followers, Inches Closer To Ronaldo

Former WWE champion and Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently reached a major milestone. He became the third person in the world with over 200 million Instagram followers. Because of this, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson became the most followed man in America, with Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo having the most Instagram followers in the world with 238 million. The second place is held by popstar Ariana Grande, who is also the most followed female in the world with 203 million followers.

I’m so humbled by this massive tidal wave of support as we surge past 200 million 🌊💪🏾🇺🇸



#1 most followed man in America.



#1 most followed American man in the world.



Love you guys and I always got your back. #speakyourtruth ✊🏾 https://t.co/Fid6GChYmP — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 8, 2020

To celebrate the occasions, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson posted a video on his Instagram handle where he can be seen thanking his fans. The Scorpion King also wore a semi-formal dress with a bow tie to celebrate his achievement while raising a glass filled with his Teremana tequila. In the four-minute-long video, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson asked fans to “always speak your truth” while claiming that he’ll always have their back.

“Always speak your truth, and do your best to speak your truth with compassion, with a little bit of poise, with a little bit of dignity, with respect and with empathy,” added Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The Rock Instagram: Fans congratulate Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

After Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made this announcement, fans from all over the world congratulated him. While some asked him to break Cristiano Ronaldo’s record, others thanked him for the encouraging words. Some even asked Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to run for the presidency as he’s currently one of the most loved people in the country.

“The People's Champ rules Instagram,” wrote a fan. “We love you, Dwayne. Don't ever stop,” added another. “A lot of people smelling what The Rock is cooking,” commented the third.

The Rock Instagram: Top ten most followed athletes on Instagram

After Cristiano Ronaldo and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Lionel Messi is the most followed athlete on Instagram with 169 million followers. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is the fourth most followed athlete with 81 million followers, if we don’t include clubs and brands like Nike, Real Madrid or FC Barcelona in the list. After Virat Kohli, the list is made up by LeBron James, David Beckham, Ronaldinho, James Rodriguez, Marcelo Vieira Jr and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Image Source: WWE.com, AP