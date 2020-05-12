Cristiano Ronaldo Was Infuriated With Real Madrid Following sale Of Mesut Ozil In 2013

Cristiano Ronaldo lifted the lid on his feelings when Real Madrid decided to offload midfield maestro Mesut Ozil in 2013. The Portuguese star left Real Madrid for Juventus in the summer of 2018 having won four Champions League titles with the Spanish titans but Cristiano Ronaldo explained why Mesut Ozil's departure from the Santiago Bernabeu was bad news for the forwards at the club. Ozil joined Premier League side Arsenal and aided the Gunners to three FA Cups since, ending their nine-year trophy drought in his first season at the Emirates.

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on Mesut Ozil exit

While speaking to AS, Cristiano Ronaldo explained why Mesut Ozil leaving Real Madrid was 'bad news' for him. Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his true feelings on Mesut Ozil's departure because the German 'best knew Ronaldo's moves in front of goal'. At Real Madrid, Mesut Ozil notched up a staggering 47 assists for his teammates in three seasons at Real Madrid before joining Arsenal in 2013. Ronaldo also expressed his anger at Madrid's decision to allow the playmaker to leave the club. The duo established a formidable partnership at Real Madrid winning the LaLiga and the Copa Del Rey when Jose Mourinho was in charge of the Spanish giants.

450 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 450 goals in his 437 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions (44 goals in 43 apps this season). Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/CFqsrSjCsX — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 23, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo goals and titles following Ozil exit

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil had a telepathic understanding at Real Madrid and the German's departure in 2013 was a massive loss for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. However, despite losing his chief goal provider, Cristiano Ronaldo went on to become the all-time top goalscorer at Real Madrid with 450 goals winning four Champions League titles as well. Ozil's career highlight came when Germany won the 2014 World Cup as the midfielder pulled the strings for his national team during the grand tournament in Brazil.

Ozil praises Cristiano Ronaldo's professionalism

In spite of spending only three seasons at Real Madrid, Mesut Ozil explained why Cristiano Ronaldo made him a better player. While speaking to Arsenal's official website, the 31-year-old playmaker hailed Ronaldo as one of the 'greatest footballers in the world'. Ozil also revealed Ronaldo's work ethic and professionalism was admirable due to his desire to keep improving during every training session.

