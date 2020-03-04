Cristiano Ronaldo Keen On Real Madrid Return, Claims Journalist Friend Edu Aguirre

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo wants to return to Real Madrid, according to his close friend and journalist Edu Aguirre. Ronaldo, who joined Juventus in 2018, arrived at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for the first time after his departure to watch the El Clasico. In the match, Real Madrid humiliated Barcelona to reclaim the top spot in LaLiga.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo dreams of Real Madrid return

Santiago Bernabeu chanting "Cristiano Ronaldo" after the final whistle of El Clásico.



appreciate greatness when you have it because it doesn't last forever.



pic.twitter.com/TbXFPegk0U — Real Madrid Analysis (@rmdanalysis) March 2, 2020

Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, Edu Aguirre claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo still harbours a dream of returning to Real Madrid. Ronaldo felt the affection of Real Madrid fans at Bernabeu, asserted Aguirre. There were ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ chants in the stadium as the club’s all-time top goalscorer was seated in the VIP box.

Cristiano Ronaldo fully focused on Juventus at the moment: Edu Aguirre

Edu Aguirre also claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was completely focused on his stint with Juventus. The player dreams of winning the Champions League with the Old Lady. Aguirre, however, claimed that nothing was destined in football. That said, there was no denial of Ronaldo’s love for Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent a total of nine seasons at Real Madrid. He won almost every possible title with Los Blancos, both individually and collectively. He is also the club’s all-time top goalscorer, having netted 451 goals for the 13-time European champions.

Juventus claim the second spot in Serie A standings

Cristiano Ronaldo, who now plays for Juventus, has been in scintillating form this season. The Portuguese international has netted 25 goals in 31 games for the defending Serie A champions while also bagging three assists this season. His side are currently placed second on Serie A standings, two points adrift of league leaders Lazio. They have a game in hand. On the other hand, Real Madrid secured the top spot on the LaLiga standings after Vinicius Jr and Mariano scored for Los Blancos.

