Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Mother In 'stable' Condition After Being Rushed To Hospital

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that his mother Dolores Aveiro is in 'stable' condition and is currently recovering in hospital. Cristiano Ronaldo's mother was rushed to Dr. Ne'lio Mendonca hospital after she suffered a stroke on Tuesday. The Juventus forward instantly flew to his hometown of Funchal to see his mother, after which he provided the update.

Cristiano boarded a private plane earlier today due to his mother’s health conditions and is unlikely to play vs AC Milan tomorrow.



We wish the Ronaldo family the best at this tough period of time. pic.twitter.com/25zwJz105p — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) March 3, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo addresses fans after mother hospitalised

Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital. Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 3, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo mother 'stable': Ronaldo provides update

Ever since the news about Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro broke out, fans all over the world flocked to social media to pray for the well being of the Portuguese superstar's mother. Cristiano Ronaldo himself took to Twitter on Tuesday to express gratitude for the support and messages he received from the fans. Sporting CP, where the Juventus forward began his career, released a statement wishing her a 'speedy recovery'. Dolores Aveiro is reported to be still involved with the Portuguese club as an ambassador.

O Sporting Clube de Portugal deseja as melhoras e uma rápida recuperação a Dolores Aveiro, embaixadora da Fundação do Clube e referência inconfundível para todos os nossos sócios. pic.twitter.com/tnfFCJe6i9 — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) March 3, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo mother health update

Cristiano Ronaldo's has suffered from health scares in the past. She was diagnosed with cancer on two occasions. The Juventus star reportedly donated £100,000 to build a new cancer centre at the hospital where she was treated back in 2009.

After suffering the stroke early on Tuesday, she was immediately rushed to the hospital. Reports in the UK suggest she has already had a blood clot removed from an artery. She is now in a conscious and stable condition while being kept under observation at the hospital.

