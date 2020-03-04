The Debate
Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Mother In 'stable' Condition After Being Rushed To Hospital

Football News

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that his mother Delores Aveiro is in 'stable' condition after she was rushed into the hospital on Tuesday. Read on for more.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that his mother Dolores Aveiro is in 'stable' condition and is currently recovering in hospital. Cristiano Ronaldo's mother was rushed to Dr. Ne'lio Mendonca hospital after she suffered a stroke on Tuesday. The Juventus forward instantly flew to his hometown of Funchal to see his mother, after which he provided the update. 

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's Mother Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Stroke: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo addresses fans after mother hospitalised

Also Read | Lionel Messi's El Clasico Stats Since Cristiano Ronaldo's Departure Are Embarrassing

Cristiano Ronaldo mother 'stable': Ronaldo provides update

Ever since the news about Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro broke out, fans all over the world flocked to social media to pray for the well being of the Portuguese superstar's mother. Cristiano Ronaldo himself took to Twitter on Tuesday to express gratitude for the support and messages he received from the fans. Sporting CP, where the Juventus forward began his career, released a statement wishing her a 'speedy recovery'. Dolores Aveiro is reported to be still involved with the Portuguese club as an ambassador. 

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Wasn't The Most Searched Player Last Week; Raul Jimenez Pips Juve Star

Cristiano Ronaldo mother health update

Cristiano Ronaldo's has suffered from health scares in the past. She was diagnosed with cancer on two occasions. The Juventus star reportedly donated £100,000 to build a new cancer centre at the hospital where she was treated back in 2009. 

After suffering the stroke early on Tuesday, she was immediately rushed to the hospital. Reports in the UK suggest she has already had a blood clot removed from an artery. She is now in a conscious and stable condition while being kept under observation at the hospital.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Expresses Anguish Over Website For False Valuation, Blocks It

First Published:
COMMENT
