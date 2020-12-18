Man United Have Scored Most Points In The Premier League Since Their 1-6 Mauling Vs Spurs

Manchester United stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six games after an exhilarating 3-2 win at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United. The Red Devils' charge was led by Marcus Rashford, who scored twice on Thursday night, with Anthony Martial scoring the third. The result propels to sixth in the Premier League standings, placing them just five points off league leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

Also Read: Manchester United 2020 Review: From Finishing 3rd To Heartbreak In Europe

Man United away form: Red Devils showing solid recovery post disastrous start

Manchester United got off to a worst possible start to their Premier League season with humiliating defeats at home against Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils' poor start to the season raised questions on the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but Man United have bounced back well to be in the running for a place in the top four. In the nine games since their 6-1 mauling at home against Tottenham, Solskjaer's have collected 20 points, the most by any side in that period. The only blemish on that record is their 0-1 defeat against Arsenal, where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a spot-kick.

Also Read: Edinson Cavani Ban: Man United striker Charged By By FA For Social Media Post, Fans Debate On Ban For United Star

Since the 6-1 defeat to Tottenham, Manchester United have picked up the most points in the Premier League.



A solid recovery after a bad start to the season. pic.twitter.com/70KOfBBoLN — UtdArena (@utdarena) December 17, 2020

The Red Devils have snatched six wins, including the game against Sheffield United, with draws against Chelsea and Manchester City in between. In the same period, league leaders Liverpool have accumulated 19 points, while Southampton and Tottenham have both snatched 18 points. Man United have also been tighter in defence, conceding just eight goals in the past nine games, with only Tottenham and Manchester City conceding goals at a meaner rate. The Red Devils are also the third highest-scoring team in the same period, scoring 17 goals, with only Southampton and Liverpool netting more.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Reaction To Lewandowski Winning FIFA Award Leaves Fans In Splits

Manchester United will hope to continue their good form in the Premier League as they look to close the gap on the top of the table. The Red Devils haven't had a title challenge since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, except when they finished second under Jose Mourinho. While a title challenge is still a lot to expect from Solskjaer and his young side, the supporters will hope that the team can keep plugging away as much as they can. Man United's Champions League exit earlier this month will add pressure on Solskjaer and co. to get results domestically, and their recovery from early disappointments presents a positive platform for the Red Devils to build on.

Also Read: Messi's Kind Gesture Wins Hearts, Stops By To Hand Over Jersey To A Fan After Barca Win

(Image Courtesy: Man United Instagram)