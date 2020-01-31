Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani Laud 'fantastic' Manchester United Signing Bruno Fernandes

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani have supported United’s new signing Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder was signed by the Red Devils on Wednesday after intense negotiations between the two sides.

Nani praised Bruno Fernandes, claims Rio Ferdinand

One word.....



Brunoooooooooooo



Welcome to Manchester @B_Fernandes8



📝❤️📝❤️📝❤️📝❤️



— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 30, 2020

While speaking to FIVE, Rio Ferdinand stated that he spoke to some players who have played with Bruno Fernandes at the national as well as club level. He quoted his former United teammate Nani. Nani asserted that he was a fantastic player. He described Fernandes as someone who is perfect for the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo lauds 'fantastic' Bruno Fernandes

Rio Ferdinand also cited Cristiano Ronaldo’s words. Ronaldo believes that Bruno Fernandes is a fantastic player. He can manipulate the ball and win the ball confidently. While quoting his former teammates, Ferdinand assured United fans that Fernandes was a good choice to play at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes plays alongside Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portuguese national team. While speaking to ManchesterUnited.com, Fernandes confessed that his love for Manchester United began when he started watching Cristiano Ronaldo play. Ever since then, he has been a big fan of the Red Devils.

Rio Ferdinand spoke on Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes

Rio Ferdinand further spoke about United’s new signing. Ferdinand was quizzed about having Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the same team. The United legend exclaimed that the duo would complement each other. He also claimed that the club now had a decent midfield with the likes of Scott McTominay, Pogba and Fernandes.

Sporting Lisbon reveal Bruno Fernandes' contract details

According to the details divulged by Sporting Lisbon, Bruno Fernandes’ initial fee amounts to €55 million. It also includes several bonuses if certain conditions are fulfilled. The first bonus amounts to €5 million if the midfielder makes a certain number of appearances for the Red Devils. Sporting Lisbon would receive an additional €5 million in bonus if Manchester United manage to qualify for the Champions League.

📂 We'll file this under things we love to see 😎 pic.twitter.com/fIV9p2ijuB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2020

The Red Devils will have to shell out €15 million if Bruno Fernandes wins individual accolades such as the Ballon d’Or. There's another clause in the contract. Lisbon will get an additional commission equalling 10% of the profit that United would earn on any future sale of the player.

