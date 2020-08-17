Vincent Kompany Announces Retirement; Lukaku, Fabregas Pay Tribute To Man City Legend

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany has officially announced his retirement from professional football. The 34-year-old Belgian centre-back will take over as Anderlecht manager. Kompany returned to Anderlecht in 2019 after playing for Manchester City for 11 years. The Premier League legend was appointed in a player-coach role at Anderlecht. However, Kompany decided to give up the managerial role after Anderlecht's poor start to the 2019-20 season. Anderlecht finished 8th under the management of Frank Vercauteren in the Belgium Pro League this season.

Vincent Kompany calls time on playing career

Vincent Kompany has now decided to once again take up the managerial role at his boyhood club. “I want to fully commit to my role as a coach and need 100% of my time and focus for it,” Vincent Kompany informed the club’s website. “That’s why I’m quitting as a football player. Our ambition and hunger remain the same. I want to stay with the club for at least four seasons and prove that Anderlecht can play a modern style of football, with results. I want to thank Franky (Vercauteren) for all his help.”

Vincent Kompany's decorated spell at Manchester City

Vincent Kompany started his footballing career with Anderlecht back in 2003. The Belgian centre-back spent 3 years in Anderlecht's first team and won 2 league trophies with the Belgian side. Vincent Kompany then moved to Germany with Hamburger SV in 2006 before finally getting signed by Manchester City in 2008. Vincent Kompany went on to win 4 Premier League trophies, 4 League Cups, 2 Community Shields and 2 FA Cups in his trophy-laden 11-year spell in the Premier League.

🥺 @VincentKompany:



"The moment that ball against Leicester went top bins, I knew I was done - I couldn't do anything better. Whether you win the #UCL or not, you are the best club in the world. Thank you, I love you all, I'm out."



[via @footballdaily] pic.twitter.com/cDsBqWDaBT — Man City Report (@cityreport_) August 17, 2020

Lukaku, Fabregas and others pay tribute to Vincent Kompany

You paved the way for so many of us! I’ll miss you brother💜🤍 good luck ✊🏿@VincentKompany #VinceTheGreat pic.twitter.com/vSAHDmpdYA — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) August 17, 2020

Thanks for everything, captain 💙 https://t.co/dQzoN2Vl2F — Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) August 17, 2020

What a career and what a pro. Good luck @VincentKompany — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) August 17, 2020

(Image credits: Man City/Twitter)