Football Fans Will Be Allowed Back Into Stadiums Soon But Singing & Chanting A Big No-no

Football fans in England will reportedly be allowed to attend games in the stadiums from the start of next season. However, they will have to follow a number of rules and regulations for coronavirus reasons. It is reported that football fans will have to sign a "code of conduct" before entering the stadiums. Football fans might also be restricted from chants as a protocol to safeguard against the pandemic. All the major European leagues completed the remainder of their seasons behind closed doors. England has eased coronavirus restrictions in the country, a move that could see fans entering the stadiums again once the 2020-21 campaign begins in September.

Coronavirus UK: When will fans be allowed back into stadiums?

As reported by The Sun, fans will have to own up to the responsibility to take precautions while supporting their teams in the stadium. However, only a fixed percentage of fans will be allowed to enter the stadiums in the initial phase and eventually it will be opened to the stadium's maximum capacity. The Premier League campaign is set to commence on September 12 and the board is expected to come up with a firm decision, though there is hardly a month left before the start of the campaign. There are reports which suggest that singing and chanting during the games will be strictly prohibited. Fans will have to wear a mask throughout the 90 minutes.

📅 The Premier League can announce the scheduled dates for the 2020/21 season



Find out when all the Matchweeks will be played this #PL season: https://t.co/alJNb5JMwo pic.twitter.com/9YFvGtXFs3 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 13, 2020

Coronavirus UK: When will fans be allowed back into stadiums? MLS gives hope

America's top-tier soccer league, MLS, made fans sign a form which read that the league or the clubs will not be held responsible if any of the fans catch the virus in the stadium. A total of 3,000 fans attended the MLS clash between FC Dallas and Nashville but only after signing the waiver. Fans in the Premier League will be strictly made to follow all the social distancing norms once they are allowed to enter the stadiums. Hand sanitiser stations are expected to be set up in all parts of the stadium for fans to maintain hygiene in public.

