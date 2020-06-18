Napoli Vs Juventus Coppa Italia Final Highlights As Dybala, Danilo Miss Penalties

Napoli hosted Juventus in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday (Thursday for Indian viewers) at the San Paolo Stadium. The hosts knocked out Inter Milan, who are placed above Napoli in the Serie A table, in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Juventus outplayed AC Milan in the semis to seal a tie with Gennaro Gattuso and Co. in the 2019-20 Coppa Italia final.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis, who is an Italian film producer, wanted a picturesque finish to his side’s Coppa Italia final outing against the mighty Juventus and that is what his side rightfully delivered. The Naples-based outfit worked hard over the entire 90 mins as they made their way to the penalty shootout in which they registered a 4-2 win over Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. Keep reading for Napoli vs Juventus highlights and Napoli vs Juventus player ratings.

2019-2020 Coppa Italia final result

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri was eager to prove a point to his former employer Antonio De Laurentiis, who was watching from the stands at San Paolo. However, Gennaro Gattuso's side were in no mood to go down without a fight on their home turf. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. began the match in dominating fashion. But after 30 minutes, Napoli began to find their feet. Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala wasted multiple opportunities in both halves. However, Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret was at his very best tonight, denying Ronaldo and Dybala with some incredible saves over the first 90 minutes. Normal time ended at a 0-0 stalemate as Napoli forced Juventus into a penalty shootout.

Coppa Italia final result: Napoli beat Juventus on penalties

Paulo Dybala stepped up to take the first penalty which was impressively thwarted by Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret. Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne scored for his side to put the pressure on Juventus once again. Danilo missed his spot-kick but his counterpart Politano scores. Bonucci scored the third and decisive penalty to keep Juve in the mix only for rival centre-back Nikola Maksimovic to convert. Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey scored the fourth penalty with a cool finish past Meret. However, second-half substitute Arek Milik slotted past Buffon to hand Napoli the Coppa Italia trophy and pull off a major upset against former coach Maurizio Sarri.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not even get an opportunity to take a penalty as his side succumbed to a crushing 4-2 defeat. After beating Lazio and Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia, Napoli completed their stunning season turnaround by defeating Juventus in the Coppa Italia final despite being the underdogs heading into the tie.

Cristiano Ronaldo endured another tough night out in the middle

Napoli

Alex Meret - 9/10

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 6/10

Nikola Maksimovic - 8/10

Kalidou Koulibaly - 7/10

Mario Rui - 6/10

Fabian Ruiz - 6/10

Diego Demme - 6/10

Piotr Zielinski - 6/10

Jose Callejon - 6.5/10

Dries Mertens - 6.5/10

Lorenzo Insigne - 6/10

Subs

Matteo Politano - 5/10

Arek Milik - 5/10

Allan - 5/10

Elseid Hysaj - 6/10

Eljif Elmas - 5/10

Juventus FC

Gianluigi Buffon - 7/10

Juan Cuadrado - 6/10

Mathijs de Ligt - 6.5/10

Leonardo Bonucci - 7/10

Alex Sandro - 5/10

Rodrigo Bentancur - 6.5/10

Miralem Pjanic - 5.5/10

Blaise Matuidi - 6/10

Douglas Costa - 5.5/10

Paulo Dybala - 7/10

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6/10

Subs

Danilo - 4/10

Federico Benardeschi - 6/10

Aaron Ramsey - 4/10

Image courtesy: Napoli Twitter