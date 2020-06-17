Cristiano Ronaldo Used To Bear The Brunt Of Allegri’s Jokes: Spartak Moscow Coach

Not even 5-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was protected from Massimiliano Allegri’s dry sense of humour during their time together at Juventus. According to Spartak Moscow boss Domenico Tedesco, the former Schalke boss has provided an interesting insight into the relationship Massimiliano Allegri shared with his players, including Cristiano Ronaldo when he was in charge of Juventus.

Also Read: Chelsea Plot Stunning Move For Juventus Star Cristiano Ronaldo Worth €120 Million: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo had 'p***s' taken out of him according to Tedesco

Speaking to Goal and SPOX, Tedesco shared his observations about the working relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and Massimiliano Allegri, when he had visited Juventus last season. According to him, even the Portuguese superstar used to be subject to Massimiliano Allegri’s jokes on the training ground. He said that during his time at Juventus, the "dry sense of humour" of Massimiliano Allegri was there for everyone to see. Expressing his admiration for Massimiliano Allegri, Tedesco said that he admires his charisma and the way he deals with the team.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Secrets That Could Allow Him To continue Playing In His 40s

Recounting his experience when he observed the training routine of Juventus, Tedesco gave a sneak peek into the relationship Cristiano Ronaldo shared with Massimiliano Allegri. Tedesco observed a first-team training session at the J Complex, which is the training facility of Juventus. He shared how Massimiliano Allegri used to wind up players when they made mistakes while revealing that when Cristiano Ronaldo didn't get the ball to shoot, he also had the p**s taken out of him.

The results of the harmonious relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and Massimiliano Allegri during the latter’s time at Juventus were there for everyone to see. Allegri coached Cristiano Ronaldo for just the solitary season, which proved to be his last in charge of Juventus. During Massimiliano Allegri’s last season, Cristiano Ronaldo notched 21 goals in 31 Seria A appearances, leading Juventus to an 8th consecutive Scudetto.

Also Read: Coppa Italia Final: Self-service Medal Ceremony To Follow Amid Social Distancing Norms

Grazie mister! Abbiamo vissuto un solo anno insieme ma è stato eccezionale perché oltre a essere un grande allenatore sei un grande uomo. È stato un piacere lavorare con te! pic.twitter.com/n2ojUGI84M — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 18, 2019

While in charge of Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri developed a reputation as one of the best coaches in world football. His time at Juventus was highly successful, as he led Juventus to 11 major trophies. Ever since he has left Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri has been on a sabbatical from top-flight football.

Also Read: How To Watch Coppa Italia Final Live In India? Napoli Vs Juventus Live Streaming Details

Juventus, on the other hand, shows no signs of slowing down. The Italian club leads the Seria A table, ahead of Lazio and Inter Milan. The club will get a chance to claim another league victory when the Seria A resumes on June 20. However, ahead of the league restart, fans will be treated to a high takes final as the Napoli vs Juventus Coppa Italia final is scheduled for June 17. The Napoli vs Juventus Coppa Italia final will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and offers both clubs a chance to pick up silverware.

Image Courtesy: Juventus.com