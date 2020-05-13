Cristiano Ronaldo Was Livid When Dinamo Zagreb Fans hurled Messi Chants At Him; Watch

The Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry has been the subject of debate among football fans that have witnessed arguably two of the greatest men to have graced the sport. Due to their highly successful careers, Ronaldo and Messi have divided opinion, with both superstars having fans all across the globe. Ronaldo has been a target for opposition fans throughout his career but rarely allowed hostile environments to get under his skin. However, while playing for Real Madrid in the Champions League in 2011-12, Dinamo Zagreb fans provoked Cristiano Ronaldo into a reaction with boos and hurled Lionel Messi chants towards the Portuguese star at the Stadion Maksimir.

Cristiano Ronaldo booed by Dinamo Zagreb fans

Hearing Cristiano Ronaldo booed by opposing fans is seldom surprising. However, the five-time Champions League winner was forced to react and was visibly livid when Dinamo Zagreb fans aimed Lionel Messi chants towards him at the Stadion Maksimir in 2011. Along with Cristiano Ronaldo booed by Zagreb fans, the then-Real Madrid winger was also the victim of some nasty challenges on the pitch, one which drew blood from his right ankle.

Upon hearing the whistles and boos while receiving treatment, Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly distraught at the audacity of the Dinamo Zagreb supporters who continued their jeers. Ronaldo required stitches during the game following an ugly tackle. For the Dinamo fans, however, Cristiano Ronaldo was simply a 'play-acting diver'.

Cristiano Ronaldo booed by Dinamo Zagreb fans: Cristiano Ronaldo responds

Five years after the incident which saw Cristiano Ronaldo booed by the Zagreb fans, the Portugal captain cited that the main reason for the booing was due to his 'good looks' and his success. Cristiano Ronaldo slammed the envious fans that launched Lionel Messi chants at him and also called for better support from the referees. Ronaldo was visibly underwhelmed with the reception he received from the Dinamo supporters, his hands swaying and frustrated looks on the pitch indicating his distaste for the situation in Croatia.

