El Clasico 2020: Lionel Messi Has NOT Scored Any Goal Against Real Madrid In Over 900 Days

The first El Clasico of the 2020-21 season, slated for Saturday, promises to be action-packed, with no clear favourites, as always. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have had a mixed start to the season and have struggled to regain their top form. Besides, Barcelona legend Lionel Messi's form has been a cause of concern for Ronald Koeman. He hasn't a netted a goal against the Catalan giants' eternal rivals spanning 900 days, a run he wouldn't be proud of.

Messi vs Real Madrid: Argentine's 900-day long El Clasico drought continues

Messi will be looking to make the most of the home advantage when Barcelona host Real Madrid on Saturday. The Argentina international hasn't scored a goal against Los Blancos over 900 days. He last scored against his El Clasico rivals on May 6, 2018. To be more precise, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner hasn't netted against Real Madrid since the departure of his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in 2018.

Ironically, Messi has been a hit against Los Blancos. The Barcelona ace is currently the top scorer in the history of El Clasico, having netted 26 times. Besides, Real Madrid legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo di Stefano sit second jointly, with 18 goals, followed by Raul Gonzalez with 15 of them.

Barcelona team news ahead of El Clasico 2020

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico 2020 clash promises to be a cracker, like no other clash in the world. Real Madrid, disgruntled after two consecutive defeats, look to mend ways at Camp Nou. Notably, Zinedine Zidane maintains a perfect record at the Barcelona fortress, with no defeat as yet. Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman will take charge of his first El Clasico on Saturday after a thumping 5-1 victory against Ferenvoras.

Messi's form is a cause of concern for Koeman, indeed. The 33-year-old has netted just twice this season, both from the spot-kick. He is yet to score from open play and would be eager on breaking the deadlock against Real Madrid. Moreover, some injury concerns have proven a headache for the former Netherlands national team manager as well. Koeman will be without the services of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Samuel Umtiti and Jordi Alba.

