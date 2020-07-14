Real Madrid's Eden Hazard Adds £500k Lamborghini Aventador SVJ To car Collection: Watch

Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard was spotted arriving at the club's Valdebebas training ground in a brand new sports car on Sunday morning. The Real Madrid winger is believed to have splashed out a whopping £500,000 on a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ which is capable of reaching speeds over 350 km/hr. The Hazard Lamborghini Aventador becomes the latest in the Eden Hazard car collection which consists of a Mercedes-Benz AMG GTR, Audi R8 V10, BMW X6, Audi RS4 Avant, Range Rover, Aston Martin Vanquish and Mercedes C Class.

🎥 Eden Hazard arriving at Real Madrid training in his new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 😍 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/LvBCdNuYBA — Vamos Hazard (@VamosHazard) July 13, 2020

Eden Hazard car collection: Hazard Lamborghini Aventador

It appears that Eden Hazard has revved up his Real Madrid career following a slow start to the season. The Belgian has reportedly added a luxurious £500,000 Lamborghini Aventador to the Eden Hazard car collection. The 29-year-old turned heads when he rolled up for training on Sunday morning at Valdebebas in a stylish Lamborghini.

Hazard also made himself popular among the Real Madrid faithful by opting for a simple white paint job for the car, similar to the club's colours. The latest addition to the Eden Hazard car collection can get to 100 km/hr from a standing start in just a matter of 2.8 seconds and the naturally aspirated V12 engine can batter out 770 CV. Throughout the course of his career, Hazard has been spotted in a number of impressive vehicles including a Mercedes-Benz AMG GTR (£99,245), Audi R8 V10 (£110,000), BMW X6 (£60,000), Audi RS4 Avant (£60,290), Range Rover (£60,760), Aston Martin Vanquish (£199,950) and Mercedes C Class (£32,260). The grand total of the Eden Hazard car collection adds up to an estimated £1.1m.

Eden Hazard Real Madrid career: Eden Hazard fitness concern

Eden Hazard made a big-money (£130m) move from Chelsea to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019. However, there were plenty of questions around the Eden Hazard fitness levels as the attacker admitted he was overweight and subsequently missed a few games for Los Blancos in the early part of the season. Hazard has made 20 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring once and notching up three assists in an injury-hit debut season in Spain. However, Real Madrid are at the top of the LaLiga table, four points clear of second-placed Barcelona with only two matchdays remaining. One more win will see Real Madrid lift the Spanish title after three years.

Image Credits - Eden Hazard Instagram