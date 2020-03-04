Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction To Fan Filming Him During El Clasico Is Priceless: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo was at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night (Monday IST) as Real Madrid made light work of their arch-rivals Barcelona. Ronaldo, who took the field countless times in El Clasico, turned a fan on Sunday as the Los Blancos secured an impressive 2-0 win over the Catalan Giants.

Cristiano Ronaldo watched the entire game from one of the executives stand at the Bernabeu. Vinicius Jr. and Mariano Diaz scored in the second half as Cristiano Ronaldo applauded the performances from the stands. However, one footage from the game is making the rounds on the internet, where a fan tried to film the Portuguese star. Ronaldo's reaction to being filmed by the enthusiastic fan has impressed his supporters on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo's priceless reaction to a fan during the El Clasico

Ronaldo directed the fan to focus on the game and not him 😂



(via akhil_sahni7/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/X4ZzzDiEpE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 2, 2020

The video shows Cristiano Ronaldo acknowledging the fan with a 'thumbs up' before urging him to focus on the game, instead of him. He then winks at the fan and puts his thumb up again. With the footage viral on social media, fans have lauded the Juventus star for politely urging the fan that the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona was more important than him being in the stadium.

The former Real Madrid star's presence was also acknowledged by the players as Vinicius Jr celebrated his goal with Ronaldo's signature 'Si' celebration. The Juventus forward even headed to the Real Madrid locker room after the game congratulate his former compatriots after the crucial El Clasico win.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now got a short break as several fixtures including Juventus' Serie A match against Inter Milan was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The current Serie A standings show Lazio leading the points table, two points ahead of second-placed Juventus. Juventus, however, do have a game in hand while fellow rivals Inter Milan have two games in hand.

Juventus' recent Coppa Italia match against AC Milan was also postponed due to the virus outbreak. Ronaldo could be back on Sunday when Bologna host Juventus in Serie A.

Serie A standings

📉 Serie A standings after 26 rounds. pic.twitter.com/g9aYkFr2ii — Raffaele (@ItalianoCalcio) March 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Ronaldo thanked fans for their support and messages after his mother was rushed to the hospital after a stroke.

Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital. Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 3, 2020

