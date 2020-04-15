Cristiano Ronaldo Scored Iconic Champions League Goal For Man Utd On Apr 15, 2009: Watch

On this day, April 15, 2009, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored one of the most iconic goals in his Manchester United career in a Champions League quarter-final clash against Porto. The Cristiano Ronaldo goal vs Porto helped Manchester United book a semi-final clash against Premier League rivals Arsenal. The win meant that United became the first English club to win at Porto in European competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd: An audacious Cristiano Ronaldo goal vs Porto seals CL semi-final OTD 2009

Manchester United travelled to the Estadio do Dragao in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Porto. The two teams managed a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. Defending champions Manchester United, despite conceding two away goals and despite Porto's dominant home record, were favourites for the tie. Former Sporting CP star Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal of the clash to help United book a semi-final clash against Arsene Wenger's Arsenal. The Cristiano Ronaldo goal vs Porto was an outrageous attempt, having picked up the ball 40 yards out and scored a screamer past Helton that silenced the home crowd.

Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd: WATCH Cristiano Ronaldo goal vs Porto in the Champions League

RT Ronaldo7esquee: #OnThisDay in 2009 Cristiano Ronaldo Scored this rocket against Porto 🔥. One of the Greatest Champions League Goal of all time.pic.twitter.com/IqgS5HD2na — CR7 Studio🇵🇹 (@cr7studio7) April 15, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo goal vs Porto: Man Utd's 2009-09 Champions League campaign

Defending champions Man United qualified for the semi-final thanks to the Cristiano Ronaldo goal vs Porto in the quarter-final. In their semi-final against Arsenal, Man United won 1-0 in the first leg tie at Old Trafford after John O'Shea scored from close range. In the second leg, Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice after Park Ji-Sung scored early on in a game where Robin Van Persie converted his penalty after Darren Fletcher was sent off. With a 4-1 aggregate win, United faced off against Barcelona in the final which ended in defeat for Sir Alex Ferguson's side with Barcelona lifting the crown with a 2-0 win.

