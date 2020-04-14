Gary Neville Says Mason Greenwood Is The Best Young Talent In The Premier League

Former Manchester United full-back, Gary Neville, has named Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood as the best emerging talent that Premier League has to offer. Gary Neville spent his entire career playing for Manchester United and is known to be a loyal supporter of the club. Gary Neville, while talking to Sky Sports on Monday, praised Manchester United's young prodigy Mason Greenwood. The young forward has show fans a glimpse of his talent with his impressive performance this season.

Also Read | Why Roman Abramovich Rejected Chance To Buy Tottenham Before Turning Attention To Chelsea

Gary Neville believes that Manchester United have got the real deal in the name of Mason Greenwood

Gary Neville, when asked by Sky Sports who he thought was the most promising youngster that the Premier League has to offer at the moment, Neville answered: "I would say, Mason Greenwood. He can be anything he wants to be. "He just looks like he’s got such great composure and quality. He’s great physically as well. "If he continues to emerge like he’s shown at times this season I think Manchester United have got the real deal there."

Also Read | Eden Hazard Says He Is Watching His Weight During Lockdown After Fitness Struggles

Mason Greenwood age and stats

Mason Greenwood, who is still just 18-years-old, has managed to make the most of the time he has been granted this season by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Mason Greenwood has made 37 appearances in all competitions this season. In those 37 appearances, he has scored a total of 14 goals. Mason Greenwood has scored five Premier League goals this season, which is quite an impressive stat for the newcomer.

Also Read | Bayern Munich Thought £5 Million Was Too Much For Raphael Varane In 2011: Willy Sagnol

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Drops Major Hint Of Possible Move To Manchester United