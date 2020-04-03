Cristiano Ronaldo Scores THAT Goal Vs Juventus For Real Madrid On Apr 3, 2018; Watch Video

On Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo completed two years of scoring one of the greatest goals in Champions League history, during the Real Madrid vs Juventus clash on April 3, 2018. The Portuguese legend scored an acrobatic bicycle kick which drew applause from many Juventus fans as well. Cristiano Ronaldo's goal helped his former club Real Madrid beat his current club Juventus in the quarter-final en route their third successive Champions League title. Incidentally, Ronaldo became the first player to score in ten consecutive Champions League games.

OTD in 2018: Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo scored an acrobatic bicycle kick vs Juventus

Real Madrid travelled to the Allianz Stadium on this day, April 3, 2018, to face off against Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Real Madrid dominated the proceedings and took advantage with an early Cristiano Ronaldo goal vs Juventus before the Portuguese forward scored one of the greatest goals in Champions League history in the second half. Ronaldo, with his back to the goal, leapt in the air to connect a Dani Caravajal cross to score an outstanding bicycle kick into the top right corner to double Real Madrid advantage. Cristiano Ronaldo's effort was so mesmerising that goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon stood rooted to his spot and the home fans gave the Portuguese forward a standing ovation.

Ronaldo goal vs Juventus: WATCH Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous goal OTD 2018

🤯🤯🤯 @Cristiano Ronaldo #OTD in 2018...



✅ Scores one of the greatest goals in competition history

✅ 1st player to net in 10 consecutive #UCL games#OnThisDay | @realmadriden pic.twitter.com/wLIk8UGfCp — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 3, 2020

Ronaldo goal vs Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus

Three months after the epic Ronaldo goal vs Juventus, the Portuguese forward ended his nine-year stay in the Spanish capital to move across to the Turin giants. After his transfer to Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he was overwhelmed by the reaction of the Juventus fans after his goal and it played a huge part in him moving to Turin. Since his transfer in 2018, the former Real Madrid legend has played 75 games, scoring 53 goals for the Serie A giants.

