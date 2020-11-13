Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Build £27m Hotel In Manchester, Old Trafford Return Rumours Grow

A Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester Hotel could soon be overlooking the Piccadilly Gardens as the Juventus ace's plans to expand his hotel chain received a major boost. The Portuguese legend, one of the richest athletes in the world, has invested his money wisely in real estate over the years, and his proposed hotel in Manchester will see him collaborate with Portuguese hotelier Pestana. The plan needs the backing of the Manchester City Council with the hotel aiming to be operational in 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo hotels: Portuguese legend plans to build a luxury hotel in Manchester

Cristiano Ronaldo has plans to expand his hotel empire in Manchester and aims to open a luxury hotel overlooking the Piccadilly Gardens. According to Manchester Evening News, the Pestana CR7 Manchester project involves the demolition of 67 Piccadilly, an uninhabited and unsightly building while has been covered by advertising hoardings for almost 20 years. The £27 million project promises of a new 11-storey tower, including a ground floor bar, cafe, basement gym and roof terrace. The vacant upper floors of the neighbouring Halls Building at 69-75 Piccadilly will also be extended to accommodate a part of the hotel.

Portuguese hotelier Pestana believes that the redevelopment would represent an ‘important step towards achieving the full regeneration potential of the Northern Quarter’ and will meet the growing demands of Manchester's hotel sector. The planned construction will reportedly create more than 900 full-time equivalent jobs and boost Manchester’s economy by more than £56 milllion in gross value. The Pestana CR7 Manchester would aim to open in 2023, on the corner of Piccadilly and Newton Street and would aim to deliver a ‘four-star experience’ with new retail and leisure units to be built along with an outdoor seating area.

According to BBC Radio Manchester, the Manchester City Council, which meets on November 19, is likely to agree to the proposal for the Cristiano Ronaldo hotel. The hotel is likely to house 150 bedrooms and will carry the Portuguese legend's CR7 branding. It would become the seventh Pestana branded hotel in the world, with the former Manchester United ace having already launched hotels in Madeira, Lisbon, with projects at Madrid, New York and Marrakech soon to follow. However, the Manchester hotel will be the first to carry his initials and the iconic number outside of his native country.

#mufc have already made a formal offer for Cristiano Ronaldo, through Jorge Mendes. Juventus are willing to sell Ronaldo if they do not win the Champions League this season, to help decrease their wage bill #mulive [record, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 12, 2020

With Cristiano Ronaldo set for a huge investment in the hotel business in Manchester, the Portuguese legend has again been linked with a return to Old Trafford. The 35-year-old is currently plying his trade in Italy with Juventus, but the Serie A giants could let the former Manchester United man in the summer if they fail to lift the Champions League title. At 35, the Portuguese legend is entering the final few years of what has been an illustrious career and a 'Last Dance' at Manchester United will be a fitting end for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

(Image Courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram)