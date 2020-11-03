ESPN Issues Unconditional Apology To Tottenham, Harry Kane After Distasteful Comments

On Monday, sports broadcasters ESPN issued an apology towards Harry Kane after mocking the Tottenham striker's speech impediment. Kane scored the opening goal for Spurs in a 2-1 win over Brighton on Sunday and moved into the list of the top 10 goalscorers in Premier League history. However, rather than praise the English forward, ESPN journalist Mark Ogden and presenter Alexis Nunes opted to mock Kane over his voice during a live podcast.

ESPN Harry Kane video: Journalists mock Spurs striker's speech impediment

After Tottenham secured a crucial three points against Brighton on Sunday, ESPN released a video of presenter Alexis Nunes and journalist Mark Odgen having a chat about Harry Kane. Nunes and Ogden were heard discussing Kane's speech impediment and mocking the Spurs star. The video was initially uploaded on YouTube but taken down only a few hours later after fans labelled it 'disrespectful, incompetent and derogatory'.

@ESPNUK mocking Harry Kane. Video now removed from YouTube. pic.twitter.com/AkeIjVsxo3 — Roger Hurst (@rjhurst) November 1, 2020

In the video, Ogden initially begins to praise Kane’s consistency before appearing to stumble on his words, and waves his arm as if to indicate that he wants to end the sentence. Nunes was then seen laughing at Ogden's imitation of Kane and said, "Do I really have to talk to this m***." Odgen then responds by stating, "It's just boring," before an off-screen producer begins to hurl insults at Kane, "I hate the way he (Kane) speaks, he's got a weird voice."

Nunes and Ogden continue to joke about Kane's voice before the latter says, "Should I try and do an impression of Kane?" Nunes then states, "Yeah, his voice is what stands out. For someone who speaks like that, thank god he's a footballer." Fans on social media were quick to hammer the two ESPN employees over their inappropriate comments on the England captain.

Premier League news: ESPN apologizes to Harry Kane and Tottenham

Just a day after the video was taken down, ESPN released an apology towards Tottenham and Harry Kane. Mark Ogden also took to Twitter to express his apologies towards Harry Kane and claimed that the comments made by himself and Nunes were "disrespectful and regrettable". An apology from Nunes followed later on Monday.

An inappropriate conversation with our producer was accidentally posted publicly for a short time before being taken down. Our comments were clearly disrespectful and regrettable. We have the utmost respect for @HKane, a consummate professional and role model to youngsters. (1/2) — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) November 2, 2020

We have contacted Tottenham Hotspur to sincerely apologise directly to @SpursOfficial and to Harry, in addition to the club’s supporters and to the ESPN FC audience. (2/2) — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) November 2, 2020

With his goal against Brighton on Sunday, Kane drew level with Les Ferdinand on 149 Premier League goals. The Spurs attacker will now look to equal and surpass Michael Owen's 150 PL goals next.

Image Credits - AP