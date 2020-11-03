Man City Could Offer Lionel Messi Pre-contract In January And Snap Him Up On FREE Transfer

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi's rebellion against the club hierarchy the previous summer sent shockwaves across the footballing world. Barcelona somehow forced the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to continue, though his current contract ends in June next year with no extension talks in sight. Premier League heavyweights Manchester City, who missed out on the opportunity to seal the Lionel Messi transfer the previous summer, are reportedly looking to act quicker this time around with a pre-contract in place for the Argentine.

Lionel Messi contract ends at the end of the season

Lionel Messi's contract runs out at the end of the current season. The Argentine icon is yet to extend his stay at the Camp Nou and he will be legally eligible to agree to a pre-contract before joining any prospective club on a free transfer in the summer. Lionel Messi's conflict with president Josep Maria Bartomeu was considered the main reason for his exit demands.

Manchester City are studying to offer Messi a pre-contract in January. The English outfit want to take advantage of Barcelona's unstable situation. Presidential candidates will try to convince Messi to stay at the club, but dates for elections are yet to be confirmed. [sport] pic.twitter.com/3MOsKjiHUd — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 3, 2020

Bartomeu tendered his resignation last week and it was hoped the appointment of a new president would bring about a change at the Camp Nou. More so, it was believed Lionel Messi would change his mind and pen down a new contract with the Catalan giants. These claims appear to have gone for a toss for now with Man City still hovering, hoping to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Messi to Man City talks reignite, Cityzens to offer pre-contract

According to a report by The Telegraph, Lionel Messi is yet to make up his mind on speaking with Barcelona, further hinting at his purported move away from the club. The report claims the 33-year-old will only speak to the club 'later in the campaign'. Meanwhile, he will be free to enter a pre-agreement with any prospective club starting in January.

Man City are keen on signing Lionel Messi the next summer, in what has not quite been a well-kept secret in footballing cirlces. But the club do not wish to wait until the business end of the current campaign and will instead offer a pre-contract in January to seal the Lionel Messi transfer. Man City's chief operating officer Omar Berrada had earlier confirmed the club's interest in Messi, claiming they will explore the possibility of signing the Barcelona captain, putting aside their investment plans.

Barcelona's on-field struggles continue

Messi's frustration was there for all to see in Barcelona's draw against Alaves. The Argentine skipper tried to hit the ball at the referee, only to be booked for the same. Barca now languish at the 12th spot in LaLiga with a mere eight points in six games. The Blaugrana have endured their worst LaLiga start since 2002, a reason that could make or break a deal for Lionel Messi.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram