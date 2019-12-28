Cristiano Ronaldo Shares 'incredible' Euro 2016 Winning Celebration Moment

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the best players of his generation. He has won every possible trophy in club football. He also won the Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019 with Portugal. With a host of accolades to his name, the 34-year-old apparently has one success particularly close to his heart.

"The most important trophy I have won in my career is the EURO 2016, I laughed, cried, was a coach, suffered ... I got drunk after the game. I cried so much that I ended up dehydrated, drank only a glass of champagne and was a little drunk." pic.twitter.com/Vb6yEU9V0m — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) December 26, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo talks about Euro 2016 win with Portugal

Speaking to DAZN, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that winning the EURO 2016 with Portugal is the most impressive accomplishment in his career. Ronaldo admitted that he was noticeably drained and dehydrated after his side beat France in the Euro 2016 final. He admitted that although he does not drink, he couldn't say no to champagne after winning the Euro 2016. The drink immediately went to his head but Ronaldo apparently has only fond memories from the night.

Ronaldo lasted only 25 minutes in the final after picking up an injury during the early proceedings of the game. Although heartbroken, the Portuguese kept on pushing his team from the sidelines, momentarily assuming the role of a coach. Eder's goal in the 109th minute of the game meant France was denied the trophy on their own turf and Ronaldo won his first major honour with Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo talks 'si' celebration and critics

Cristiano Ronaldo shed light on his famous 'si' celebration, stating that the celebration just came out naturally when he was at Real Madrid. The 34-year-old has been celebrating his goals in the same manner ever since.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018 after winning three Champions Leagues in a row. In Italy, he already won the Serie A and is now targetting a Champions League win with the Old Lady. Ronaldo was averaging more than a goal per game at Real Madrid, but his numbers took a dip at Juventus. He has managed 40 goals in 64 appearances for Juventus. Although an incredible output, it's below the standards that the Ballon d'Or winner has set over the years. While many critics suggest Ronaldo is done, the 34-year-old wants to maintain his level for the years to come. According to Ronaldo, his performance in time will keep shutting up the doubters.

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a decade long dominance in football along with his long-time rival Lionel Messi. At 34, he continues to dazzle fans with insane feats of athleticism and his strong desire for success.

