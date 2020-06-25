Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Shares Nostalgic Photo Of the House They Grew Up In As Kids

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro recently uploaded a picture of her old family house just outside the capital of Funchal, recalling the time her family was so poor that she got bitten by a rat. Cristiano Ronaldo sister, Katia Aveiro revealed that her family was raised in an old house, which was supported by bricks. The Cristiano Ronaldo family house in Madeira brought back several nostalgic memories for Katia, who claimed that she is now thankful for the lessons that she learnt while growing up.

Cristiano Ronaldo family house in Madeira: Cristiano Ronaldo sister Katia uploads a nostalgic photograph

Cristiano Ronaldo sister, Katia, is now a successful influencer in Brazil and has a 10-month old daughter named Valentina. Married to a Brazilian businessman, things are running smoothly for the 43-year-old Katia. However, life was everything but smooth while growing up in the outskirts of Funchal. Cristiano Ronaldo sister, Katia, took to Instagram to remind her 1.2 million followers of her underprivileged childhood.

Katie flew down to Portugal in March when her mother suffered a stroke and visited the house where Cristiano Ronaldo and his siblings were raised.

Cristiano Ronaldo childhood: Cristiano Ronaldo sister rat story

In the emotional Instagram post, Katia brought back some Cristiano Ronaldo childhood memories when she lived with her mother and three siblings recalling their poverty-stricken life. Kaita stated that there was a time when a rat bit her nose in that house but her adoring mother quickly came to her aid. 'If it weren't for my mother Dolores, I would have been uglier than I am today', she joked.

Cristiano Ronaldo family house: A lesson learnt for Katia

Katia's Instagram post continued to state that she was always grateful to learn life the hard way because it allowed her to appreciate the little things in life. The former singer claimed that her mother always taught her children to share with each other and that created a strong bond between Cristiano Ronaldo and his siblings. In conclusion, Katie wrote, 'We must always help people that are in unfortunate social situations'.

According to reports from Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth currently stands at a whopping £360 million. The 35-year-old Juventus star now owns several properties including a seven-storey apartment in the Madeiran capital as well as two luxury apartments in Lisbon. During the coronavirus lockdown in Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo remained in quarantine with his family on an island in Madeira.

Image Credits - Katia Averia Instagram