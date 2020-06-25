Neymar Deserves Ballon D'Or If PSG Win Champions League: Brazil Legend Kaka

World Cup winner Kaka has claimed that his Brazilian compatriot Neymar deserves to win the Ballon d'Or if PSG win the Champions League this season. Kaka, a recipient of the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2007, hailed Neymar as 'one of the best players in the world at the moment' and pipped the 28-year-old winger to win the award ahead of usual suspects Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Neymar and PSG have not played a competitive game since March as the French top flight was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but were declared Ligue 1 champions earlier in April.

ALSO READ: Atalanta Star Marten De Roon Trolls Himself With His Own Goal Video Against Lazio

Kaka makes bold Neymar and PSG admission

While speaking to Globo Esporte, the AC Milan legend was asked about his strong favourites to win the Ballon d'Or and Kaka promptly responded with Neymar's name. "He is my top candidate and favourite to win the award," Kaka added, who also revealed that the award can vary depending on a particular team winning major honours. Kaka won the Champions League with AC Milan in 2007, which eventually saw him win the Ballon d'O later that year.

"It depends if PSG win the Champions League," Kaka continued. "Neymar is the protagonist in the PSG squad and if they are crowned champions, Neymar should win the Ballon d'Or." The Ballon d'Or has been under the hegemony of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 11 times over the past 12 years with Luka Modric winning the award in 2018.

🎙️🇧🇷| Kaka sur Neymar :



« Le meilleur joueur du monde ? Neymar est dans liste, oui. C'est l'un des meilleurs aujourd'hui. Si Neymar arrive à être protagoniste avec le PSG en remportant la LDC cet été alors il méritera de recevoir le prix du meilleur joueur du monde » #TeamPSG pic.twitter.com/YpjPKDvll1 — PSG Community (@psgcommunity_) June 25, 2020

ALSO READ: Wesley Sneijder's Lavish Lifestyle Cost Him Two Marriages And A Real Madrid Career

Neymar was crucial in getting PSG past Borussia Dortmund in their last 16 Champions League tie. The PSG talisman scored an important away goal at the Signal Iduna Park before finding the net at the Parc Des Prince as well. The Parisians came from behind to overturn a 2-1 deficit with Neymar inspiring the squad to the win.

In 22 appearances across all competitions for PSG this season, Neymar has scored 18 times, notching up eight assists this season. Having already secured the Ligue 1 title in April, Thomas Tuchel's side will be fresh heading into the re-formatted Champions League over a six-week period. The last eight of the competition will play their games at Lisbon with single-leg knockout games set to be played across 12 days to decide the winners.

ALSO READ: Mesut Ozil Slammed As ‘an Absolute Disgrace’ And ‘a Bad Smell’ By Former Chelsea Star

Neymar transfer news

Multiple reports have claimed that a sensational Neymar transfer to Barcelona still remains a possibility. Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has reportedly urged the club to re-sign the Brazilian superstar in order to win the Champions League, a feat that was last achieved by the Catalonians in 2015 with Neymar in the squad. Neymar moved to PSG for a world-record fee worth €222 million in 2017 and the Brazilian attacker has gone on to win three Ligue 1 titles in as many seasons with the French giants.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Eyeing Spurs Outcast Tanguy Ndombele After Mourinho Freezes Record Signing Out

Image Credits - Neymar Instagram