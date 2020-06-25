Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Boasts Of Apparel Worth £2,565 As She Relaxes On His Yacht

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has been a constant feature on the Juventus star's social media handles. The Portuguese legend first met Georgina Rodriguez in 2015 and are involved in a serious relationship since 2017. She has also given birth to their baby daughter, Alana Martina on November 12, 2017. The Spanish model was recently pictured relaxing on the Cristiano Ronaldo yacht, sporting expensive attire.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Reveals The Secret Of Keeping Fit And Training With Juventus star

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shows off apparel worth more than £2k

Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her relaxing on the Cristiano Ronaldo yacht. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend looked to be wearing leather shorts and a sleeveless leather hooded jacket, and in another picture, Georgina Rodriguez could be seen donning sunglasses. According to The Sun, her clothes were bought from Prada and the socks alone cost an eye-watering £140. The tabloid further reports that the Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend attire in total cost a whopping £2,565, with her shorts priced at £510, while her shoe and the jacket cost £705 and £1,210 respectively.

Also Read: Sergio Ramos Beats Cristiano Ronaldo In League Free-kick Tally Over Past Two Years

The Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend's expensive attire comes in days after the former Real Madrid star boasted of an incredible £371,000 Rolex watch. The yacht itself on which Georgina Rodriguez posed for her latest snaps is one of the Juventus star's prized possessions, with the Portugal captain renting it for a mammoth £180,000 a week. The Cristiano Ronaldo yacht was launched by Italian shipyard Benetti in 2010 and is rumoured to be worth around £15 million.

The Cristiano Ronaldo yacht boasts of a fully-equipped gym and can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins. The yacht includes a master suite, four double cabins and a twin cabin that all sit within its three air-conditioned decks.

Also Read: Atletico Madrid's Spanish Player Marcos Llorente Sleeps In A 'age Reducing' €35,000 Bed

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez career

Georgina Rodriguez hails from Spain and is said to have worked as a waitress in her hometown before moving in with a family in Bristol, England, as an au pair. According to AS, she met the Real Madrid legend at a Gucci store in Madrid, where she was working as a shop assistant. The duo's relationship progressed swiftly, with the former Manchester United star caught in a wig and sunglasses in an attempt to disguise himself during a trip to Disneyland Paris in 2016. The duo then gave birth to a daughter in 2017 and have been together ever since.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriend: Juventus star And Georgina Rodriguez Jet Off To Portugal To Check On £7m Mansion

(Image Credit: Georgina Rodriguez Instagram)