Odion Ighalo To Stay At Man United Until Season Is Completed: Report

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo will continue to stay at the club beyond his loan deal. Despite the Odion Ighalo loan deal ending soon, his stay has been facilitated by the new FIFA rules to deal with the suspension of the domestic leagues due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Odion Ighalo contract with Man United runs until May 31, 2020.

Odion Ighalo contract: FIFA change contract rules

We don’t stop when we are tired we stop when we are done 😊💦💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/XoFNmQnCYQ — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) April 11, 2020

FIFA recently announced several new rules that were needed to deal with the suspension of domestic leagues due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in Europe. These set of changes also include the contracts of players that will end in June, apart from other rules such as those pertaining to the transfer window.

Odion Ighalo contract: Contract to end only with season completion

The new rule suggests that the contracts that were about to end in June will now be extended. This means the contracts shall run until the formal completion of the season. Meanwhile, the players who had agreed to join a new club from the 2020-2021 season shall do so when the season draws to a conclusion.

Odion Ighalo contract: Odion Ighalo China return to be postponed?

The Odion Ighalo contract runs until the end of May. There arises a question - Is Odion Ighalo China return postponed? The player must return to his parent club Shanghai Shenhua once the Odion Ighalo loan deal ends. However, since the season won’t be completed until then, the registration window will not be open by then. Hence, Ighalo will continue with Man United until the completion of the season.

Odion Ighalo loan deal: Man United to make deal permanent

Early reports suggested that Man United have agreed to sign Odion Ighalo on a permanent deal, after his impressive form for the Red Devils in the limited minutes that he has played. It is reported that the club might shell out in the range of £15 million to make the deal permanent.

Odion Ighalo loan deal: Player's impressive form

Odion Ighalo was signed from Shanghai Shenhua in January this year on loan until the end of the season. Since his debut for Man United, he has made three starts, while also netting four goals for the Red Devils. He is considered to enjoy the support of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer which might play an important role in any future deal for the striker.

