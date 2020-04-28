Man City Star Raheem Sterling Gives Comic, Befitting Reply To Social Media Troll

Apart from scoring some amazing goals, Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling is considered a witty person off the field. This humorous side of his personality was visible recently on Instagram when the England international went all out to shut down trolls who had tried to make fun of him.

Man City striker Raheem Sterling posts throwback image on Instagram

Man City forward Raheem Sterling posted a throwback image on Instagram. The image relates to his first game in a Man City shirt five years back. The image was accompanied by a caption that read as, "Almost 5 years since my first ever game with City shirt.. best memories so far?! Share with me in comments."

Man City forward Raheem Sterling responds back to trolls

The initial comments praised the forward, with a user named carlosherncast praising Raheem Sterling for his debut. The striker too replied with a kind gesture. However, some users tried to make fun of his hairstyle, with one user stating, "The trim was questionable." Again, Sterling replied with a comment, "many were."

Chelsea fan trolls Raheem Sterling for Man City's performance

One of the comments tried to troll Raheem Sterling, with his comment, "When man start getting fully hence eating ur Veg son." However, Sterling gave a befitting reply, saying, "ya clown enuh." While some comments also aimed at taking a dig at the player for his side's past performances, with one user particularly reminding the Man City striker of the time when Chelsea scored thrice against them in 2017.

Premier League return on the cards

There has been quite an uncertainty since the past few days over a possible Premier Lague return. Recent reports suggest that a Premier League return is inevitable, however, the games might be played behind closed doors. A report also states that every player and essential staff will be tested twice a week for coronavirus until the completion of the Premier League season.

