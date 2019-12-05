Cristiano Ronaldo Slammed By Former Juventus Striker Amoruso For His Field Movements

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was recently slammed by former Juventus striker Nicola Amoruso. Amoruso has criticised Ronaldo for dragging himself around the pitch for the last few months. The former striker wants Ronaldo to reduce his workload in the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo can still make a difference for Juventus, feels Amoruso

While speaking to AS, Amoruso stated that Ronaldo has been dragging himself around the pitch for a few months now. He further commented that Ronaldo should give up on his pride and admit that, at his age, he needs rest to play better. On being asked if Ronaldo will get his old form back again, Amoruso felt that it was a tricky issue. However, he was convinced that Ronaldo can still make a difference for the Old Lady.

Cristiano Ronaldo was frequently substituted due to fitness issues

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a more or less injury-free career. However, at the age of 34, it is natural for the player to expect a slowdown in his performance. Ronaldo had also admitted in November 2019 that he tried to help Juventus, even if it meant playing with an injury. Ronaldo was also asked about his recent substitutions by manager Maurizio Sarri. He stated that no player would like to be substituted, but he understood that he was subbed off because he was not fit to continue any further.

Ronaldo has seen a decline in his goal-scoring form since moving to Juventus from Real Madrid last season. He scored 28 goals across all competitions last season, winning the Serie A and the Most Valuable Player of the Year award. His performance was not sufficient to claim the Ballon d’Or, with his arch-rival Lionel Messi winning it for a record sixth time in his career.

Juventus are yet to be defeated in the Serie A, but are placed second in the table, a point behind Inter Milan. Juventus will play against Lazio on December 7, 2019 (December 8, 1.15 am according to IST).

