Cristiano Ronaldo Loses His Cool At A Pitch Invader During Juventus Vs Leverkusen UCL Game

Juventus played against Bayer Leverkusen on Matchday six of the Champions League. The match ended in Juventus’ favour with a 2-1 scoreline. During the match, Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in a controversy with one of the pitch invaders.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted furiously at the pitch invader

Ronaldo was NOT happy at the pitch-invader 😳 pic.twitter.com/oK8fjynEeV — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 11, 2019

A video has emerged in which Cristiano Ronaldo was seen involved in an angry exchange with a pitch invader. According to the video, a fan tried to aggressively pull Ronaldo towards him, frustrating the Portuguese. Ronaldo was greeting his teammates at a time when the fan invaded the pitch to take a selfie with Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the player with second most appearances in UEFA competitions

Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo created another record in the UEFA Champions League when he played against Atletico Madrid on Matchday five. Ronaldo had earlier overtaken Paolo Maldini to secure the second spot in the list of UEFA Club competition appearances. Maldini had played 174 UEFA competition games, while Ronaldo is next to Iker Casillas with 176 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Bayer Leverkusen

Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Leverkusen in the 75th minute, while Gonzalo Higuain extended the team’s lead with a strike in the injury time of the second half. The player has seen a decline in his goal tally with nine goals and an assist in 18 matches across all competitions this season. Juventus defeated Bayer Leverkusen to finish in the first spot in Group D. They won five games and drew once. They are placed second in the Serie A points table with a two-point deficit against league leaders Inter Milan. Juventus will next play against Udinese on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

