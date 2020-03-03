Cristiano Ronaldo Wasn't The Most Searched Player Last Week; Raul Jimenez Pips Juve Star

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, who attended the El Clasico clash at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, was not the most-searched football personality last weekend. This report was published by Tranfermarkt. The report further states that Mexican striker Raul Jimenez was the most-searched player among all the football stars over the weekend.

Raul Jimenez Transfermarkt: Wolves striker beats Cristiano Ronaldo to top spot

Raul Jimenez, who plays for Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, beat Cristiano Ronaldo to become the most-searched football star across the major European Leagues. Jimenez has been in exceptional form this season. The Mexican international scored the winning goal in Wolves’ 3-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. He has already netted 22 goals along with 10 assists in 42 games across all competitions for his club.

Raul Jimenez Transfermarkt: Daniel Sturridge claims the second spot

Other players who managed to make it to the list of top five most-searched football stars included Daniel Sturridge, Mariano Diaz, Vinicius Jr and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the search volume data released by Transfermarkt. Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge was banned by an Independent Appeal Board until the end of the season for his alleged involvement in illegal gambling.

Raul Jimenez Transfermarkt: Mariano Diaz, Vinicus Jr also in the search list

Mariano Diaz, who plays for Real Madrid, was in the news for scoring the fastest El Clasico goal as a substitute. The striker was introduced in the final minute of the game and he went on to score within 50 seconds of his substitution. Vinicius Jr was also in the spotlight after he broke the deadlock in the 71st minute of the El Clasico. He delivered a much-needed lead for Zinedine Zidane’s side against defending LaLiga champions Barcelona.

Raul Jimenez Transfermarkt: Cristiano Ronaldo makes it to the Top 5, Lionel Messi search results fall

The king of Bernabeu

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was ranked fifth in terms of most-searched football stars. The Portuguese international, who departed Real Madrid in 2018 after a successful nine-year stint with Los Blancos, visited the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time. The player was seen watching the game from the VIP box and was also seen celebrating after Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-0.