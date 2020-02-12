Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Workout With His Daughter In This Adorable Video

Cristiano Ronaldo has always been in the news for his goal-scoring exploits. He is also known for the hard work and the dedication he shows during training. The 35-year-old Portuguese star was seen training with Juventus on his 35th birthday. He has inspired millions throughout his footballing career with his dedication towards keeping himself fit. Many of his former teammates have lots of interesting stories about Cristiano Ronaldo's workout routine.

Cristiano Ronaldo never misses abs day

Cristiano Ronaldo is also a perfect family man. He always takes time off from his busy schedule to spend time with his family, especially his kids. Ronaldo is usually busy with his packed schedule as footballers need to travel a lot. Rest of the time, footballers need to practice for their upcoming games. However, Cristiano Ronaldo has found the perfect way to mix work and family.

Ronaldo recently posted a video of himself working out on Instagram. In the video, CR7 can be seen doing crunches while his daughter is sitting on his lap. Ronaldo captioned the video, "No Excuses." The video is very adorable. It clearly shows that Cristiano Ronaldo takes no days off.

Watch the video:

Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying a tremendous run of form lately. The former Real Madrid star has now scored in 10 straight Serie A games for Juventus. Ronaldo is looking to win his sixth Ballon d'Or. He wants to go level with his arch-nemesis - Lionel Messi.

Juventus are currently on the second spot of the Serie A 2019-20 table. They will face Lyon in their Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 clash.