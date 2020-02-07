Zinedine Zidane Backs His Team Selection In Copa Del Rey Clash Against Real Sociedad

Zinedine Zidane backed his team selection in Real Madrid's Copa Del Rey quarter-final clash against Real Sociedad. The Frenchman made seven changes to his side. Real Madrid's key man Casemiro was missing from the playing XI and his absence was clearly felt in the game. Real Madrid were seen struggling throughout the match. The Los Blancos lost the match 3-4 and that was the end of their Copa Del Rey campaign.

Zinedine Zidane explains his team selection

Zidane believes that the loss had nothing to do with the set of players he chose to play in the clash. Zinedine Zidane stated that he played a team which he thought could do well.

"There is an opposing team who has played very well and hurt us. We're all together at this club; when we all win and when we all lose. The feelings are bad because we lost. This is just football, the match has been lost, period, that’s it. We now have to think about LaLiga. Elimination hurts, we have to tell the truth, we don't like defeat, but we have a game on Sunday [at Osasuna] and we're going to focus on it. You have to recover from a big effort. We have to continue, there is no choice," Zidane said in the post-match conference.

Real Madrid suffered a major blow after Real Sociedad inflicted a 4-3 loss over the Zinedine Zidane-led side. Real Madrid were unbeaten in 21 games before facing Real Sociedad in the Copa Del Rey clash. Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard drew first blood at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Alexander Isak then scored back-to-back goals at the start of the second half to silence the home crowd and stun Zinedine Zidane. However, Marcelo slotted one back for the home team until Mikel Merino restored Real Sociedad's 3-goal lead again. Rodrygo (81') and Nacho (90'+3') scored two goals towards the end but that wasn't enough to take Real Madrid through to the next round.

