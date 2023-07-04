Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus Teammate Reveals How He Used To 'joked' About Players' Meals

Cristiano Ronaldo’s big-money move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in January 2023 paved the path for several superstars' entry into the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo’s move was followed by Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante ending their tenures at Real Madrid and Chelsea, respectively to join the Al-Ittihad. While Jota became the latest superstar to join the Saudi champions, Al-Ettifaq successfully roped in former Liverpool forward Steven Gerrard as their new manager.

3 Things You Need To Know

Cristiano Ronaldo spent three seasons at Juventus before starting his 2nd stint at Old Trafford

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after his controversial exit from Manchester United

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored over 100 goals for Juventus

ALSO READ | Jota Joins Saudi Champions Al-Ittihad, Steven Gerrard Announced As Al-Ettifaq Manager

Ronaldo's former Juventus teammate makes epic revelations about his time in Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo chose Juventus as his destination after ending his trophy-laden stint at Real Madrid in 2018. He played for the Bianconeri in three seasons from 2018 to 2021 and scored over 100 goals. He also helped the team win two Serie A titles, before moving to Manchester United for his second stint with the Premier League giants.

In a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, Brazil international Arthur made interesting revelations about Ronaldo’s tenure in Turin. Having rubbed shoulders with the all-time great in Italy, Arthur revealed how Ronaldo tried to lift the collective standards at Juventus. The 26-year-old also went on to reveal that Ronaldo often used to joke about what the players had for their meals.

As an athlete and as a person, he is spectacular. He tries to improve every day. I remember that when we met at Juventus, in the dining room, he always looked at the rest of our plates and joked about what we were eating. He is very professional. I had never seen someone with his mentality before.

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Terrific Goal On His 200th Appearance For Portugal | WATCH

Arthur sheds light on his future after forgettable Liverpool stint

While Ronaldo currently plays for Al-Nassr, Arthur is going through a tough stage in his career. Having completed a forgettable loan spell at Liverpool last season, he is now headed back to Turin. “I will return to Turin, but the transfer window is very long and we don’t know what will happen. Something interesting may come up for me and Juventus. I have a contract and I respect it, but we’ll see,” Arthur further revealed. The 26-year-old Brazilian made only one appearance for the Reds in the 2022-23 season which lasted only for 13 minutes.