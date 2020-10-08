Arsenal's Lacazette Smacked Bukayo Saka On The Plane After Youngster's England Call-up

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka recalled the time he needed to be slapped by teammate Alexandre Lacazette to get back to reality upon receiving a call-up for the England national team. Saka explained that he was completely overwhelmed, stunned and staring at his phone for about five minutes on the plane until Lacazette slapped the 19-year-old on the head to bring him to his senses. Saka received his first England call-up on October 1, ahead of the Three Lions' games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka admits he 'froze' upon receiving his first England call-up

While speaking to Sky Sports, Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka recalled the moment that made him 'freeze' when he found out he was called up to represent England for the first time. "We were on a plane heading to Liverpool and once we landed, I turned off the airplane mode on my phone. Then I saw a text from someone whom I didn't know and it read, 'We're happy to inform you that you've been selected for the England national football team'," said Saka.

The teenage superstar then went on to describe how he felt. "I literally just froze upon reading the message, I looked at my phone and I was staring at it for about five minutes in shock. I was so happy." The Arsenal academy product went on to state that it was a while before one of his teammates needed to bring him back to reality. "I was sat there for so long before Lacazette came and slapped me on my head and said, 'Come on we have to get off the plane'."

Saka also said that felt extremely happy to inform his family about the news. "The first thing I did when we got off the plane was I called my brother and the rest of my family to tell them. They were so glad." Saka has represented England at various different youth levels but is now in line to make his senior debut for the Three Lions. England host Wales at Wembley on Thursday night before Belgium (October 10) and Denmark (October 14) in the UEFA Nations League.

Saka finished last season with a haul of 4 goals and 11 assists for Arsenal, who won the FA Cup. Saka grabbed an assist in the Community Shield against Liverpool earlier this season and scored his first goal of the new campaign against Sheffield United last Sunday.

Image Credits - Arsenal Instagram