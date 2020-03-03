CHE Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News And FA Cup Live Details

Chelsea and Liverpool will face each other in an FA Cup 2019-20 Round 5 clash. Liverpool were looking untouchable this season until Watford decided to rain on their parade. Even then, Chelsea will still remain underdogs in the clash considering their dip in form in recent months. Frank Lampard's side have won just once in their last five Premier League games. They are 4th on the Premier League points table. That said, both the sides are expected to play their B team in the clash with important games piled up ahead.
The match is scheduled on March 3, 2020 (March 4, 1:30 AM IST) at Stamford Bridge. Read more for CHE vs LIV Dream11 prediction, CHE vs LIV Dream11 top picks and CHE vs LIV Dream11 team.
James Milner
Olivier Giroud
Ross Barkley
CHE vs LIV Dream11 Team: Chelsea's full squad
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri, Marco van Ginkel, Jorginho, Danny Drinkwater, N'Golo Kanté, Ross Barkley, Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Davide Zappacosta, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham, Pedro, Kenedy, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi
Here's a reminder of today's big talking points from the #CHELIV press conference, including team news! 👊https://t.co/BSGuuYJbiO— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 2, 2020
CHE vs LIV Dream11 Team: Liverpool's full squad
Alisson, Adrián, Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Joël Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mané, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino
Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.