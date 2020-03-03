CHE Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News And FA Cup Live Details

Chelsea and Liverpool will face each other in an FA Cup 2019-20 Round 5 clash. Liverpool were looking untouchable this season until Watford decided to rain on their parade. Even then, Chelsea will still remain underdogs in the clash considering their dip in form in recent months. Frank Lampard's side have won just once in their last five Premier League games. They are 4th on the Premier League points table. That said, both the sides are expected to play their B team in the clash with important games piled up ahead.

The match is scheduled on March 3, 2020 (March 4, 1:30 AM IST) at Stamford Bridge. Read more for CHE vs LIV Dream11 prediction, CHE vs LIV Dream11 top picks and CHE vs LIV Dream11 team.

Also Read | Ex-Liverpool Striker's Contract With Trabzonspor Terminated After Just 8 Months

CHE vs LIV Dream11 Prediction

Also Read | Gareth Bale Was Not Seen In Real Madrid's Post-win Group Picture After El Clasico 2020

CHE vs LIV Dream11 top picks

James Milner Olivier Giroud Ross Barkley

Also Read | Premier League Legend Alan Shearer Shares Moment With Bollywood's Ranveer Singh In Mumbai

CHE vs LIV Dream11 team (Full Squads)

CHE vs LIV Dream11 Team: Chelsea's full squad

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri, Marco van Ginkel, Jorginho, Danny Drinkwater, N'Golo Kanté, Ross Barkley, Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Davide Zappacosta, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham, Pedro, Kenedy, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi

Here's a reminder of today's big talking points from the #CHELIV press conference, including team news! 👊https://t.co/BSGuuYJbiO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 2, 2020

Also Read | David Silva Says Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Would Be A Dream Signing For Man City

CHE vs LIV Dream11 Team: Liverpool's full squad

Alisson, Adrián, Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Joël Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mané, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.