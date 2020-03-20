Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Seen Shopping In Funchal As Striker Continues Self-quarantine

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez was recently spotted shopping at a commercial center in Funchal, Portugal. The Juventus winger has been in self-quarantine along with his family since the situation worsened in Italy. Italy is the worst affected European country by the coronavirus pandemic, with close to 2,000 deaths as yet.

Cristiano Ronaldo self-quarantine: Georgina Rodriguez goes shopping

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez was criticised on social media after her images of shopping in Portugal emerged. The duo has been continuously asking their followers to take the utmost precautions to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. The Portuguese international flew down to his hometown in Madeira after the situation in Italy worsened.

Cristiano Ronaldo self-quarantine: Two Juve players test positive amid Serie A coronavirus outbreak

Cristiano Ronaldo had to return to his hometown after his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus. Later, it was confirmed that midfielder Blaise Matuidi also contracted the virus; the second Juventus player in line. All players were advised to undergo self-quarantine, with Ronaldo being permitted to return to his hometown.

Cristiano Ronaldo self-quarantine: Serie A coronavirus situation escalates

Serie A has also taken preventive action against the menace. Earlier, games were being played behind closed doors. However, the league has now been suspended until April 3 and a review meeting will be held as the deadline approaches as the situation in Italy does not seem to be improving.

Cristiano Ronaldo self-quarantine: Juve striker, Georgina Rodriguez express solidarity

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed remorse for all those who have lost their lives in this battle against coronavirus. He also extended his solidarity to those who are undergoing treatment for the same, particularly mentioning his teammate Daniele Rugani. He acknowledged the determination of health professionals across the world in their untiring efforts in curbing the menace.

Where is Cristiano Ronaldo now?

Considering the scale of destruction caused by coronavirus, Cristiano Ronaldo has flung into action. The winger bought an island in the Pacific Ocean to protect himself and his family from the pandemic. His girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has posted pictures of their new island-mansion on Instagram as the Portuguese international has undergone self-quarantine with his family.

