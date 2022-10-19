Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Seemingly Confirms Man United Star's Future At Old Trafford

With five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo getting limited game time at Old Trafford, his sister, Elma Aveiro, has seemingly confirmed his future at the club. The Portuguese international has just made two starts in the Premier League under new coach Erik ten Hag and was also the only Red Devils player to be substituted in the club's last match against Newcastle United this past weekend. Following the Dutch coach's decision to substitute Ronaldo, the 37-year-old was left visibly furious as he made his way back to the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister speaks on CR7's future

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Elma Aveiro shared a post that disclosed Erik ten Hag's decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo during Manchester United's last Premier League game against Newcastle United. Along with sharing the post, she wrote in Portuguese, "It was too late."

While it remains unclear why Ronaldo's sister made these remarks, it will undoubtedly raise concerns about the Portuguese international's future at Old Trafford. Speculations are likely to be rife after the 37-year-old failed to exit Man United in the summer despite several reports claiming that Ronaldo was keen on playing at a club that is competing in the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister takes another shot at Erik ten Hag.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/jUKULSVMYB — Manchester United News (@ManUtdScoops) October 19, 2022

Erik ten Hag explains the reason to substitute Ronaldo

Speaking of his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said, (according to Manchester Evening News), "I think no player is happy when he comes off, especially Ronaldo. I understand that, as long as it's a quite normal way, no problem with that. Of course, he has the convincement he should stay on, he should score a goal, that's why he is that good."

Ronaldo has endured a frustrating time since his return to Old Trafford as he has only managed to score one goal in the Premier League after eight appearances. His record in the UEFA Europa League is not much better either as he has only managed a goal and an assist after four appearances. With the Portuguese international seemingly having fallen down the pecking order, it will be interesting to see if Ten Hag features him in Man United's upcoming clash against Tottenham Hotspur.