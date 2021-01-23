Lionel Messi NOT Part Of FIFA TOTY 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo And Sergio Ramos Make The Cut

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi had a below-par performance last season, with the club failing to deliver on the big stage. Messi’s diminishing numbers meant that the Camp Nou outfit could not challenge for any major title. His dismal performance has now set an unwanted record for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. Messi has not been included in EA Sports’ FIFA 21 Team Of The Year, while his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo makes the cut.

Lionel Messi excluded from FIFA TOTY 2021

Messi managed to rake up just 31 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions last season. Moreover, Barcelona failed to bag a single title, apart from the humiliating Champions League exit following the defeat against Bayern Munich in the quarter-final. His unimpressive performance has seemingly affected his grace, albeit temporarily as he misses out on the FIFA TOTY 2021. The list of 11 players was released recently, with Messi's absence catching eyeballs. Interestingly, Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos is the only representative from the LaLiga.

The people’s champions. 🏆

Over 10 million votes from 185 countries.

Introducing your Team of the Year.#TOTY #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/vQFiDwckSq — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 22, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Lewandowski, Mbappe upfront

Notably, this is the first time ever that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been excluded from the FIFA TOTY. The Team of the Year has been in inception since 2009 and Messi has been in the list ever since. His exclusion comes as a shocker for his massive fan base.

The FIFA TOTY 2021 attack is spearheaded by Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski. He has been included considering his exceptional form the previous season. Besides, Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe make the cut in the attack having racked up 37 and 30 goals respectively.

Bruno Fernandes stats key to inclusion alongside Kevin de Bruyne

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer occupies the spot between the sticks, while the duo of Ramos and Virgil van Dijk form the impregnable backline. Alphonso Davies and Trent Alexander-Arnold occupy the left and right defensive flanks respectively. Meanwhile, Premier League's domination in the midfield is fairly on the fore with Kevin de Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes making the cut.

Fernandes' inclusion spells success, having emerged as the sparkling spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's midfield. Some impressive Bruno Fernandes stats are key to his inclusion, having racked up 27 goals with 22 assists last season. The two midfield maestros are joined by Bayern star Joshua Kimmich who played a pivotal role in their Champions League triumph.

