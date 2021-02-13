CRY Vs BUR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Injury Updates, Premier League Match Preview

Crystal Palace will host Burnley in their upcoming match of the Premier League on Saturday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Selhurst Park, London on February 13 with the kickoff scheduled for 8:30 PM according to IST. Here's a look at the CRY vs BUR Dream11 prediction, CRY vs BUR Dream11 team and CRY vs BUR playing 11.

CRY vs BUR Dream11 prediction: CRY vs BUR live match preview

Coming to the current form of both teams, Crystal Palace are in 13th place in the Premier League standings and a win in this match will provide them with an opportunity to move into the top half of the points table. The Eagles suffered a 2-0 defeat against Leeds United in their last fixture and will look to bounce back in this match.

🦅 @CPFC have won two of their last three #PL home matches, as many as they had in their previous 12 at Selhurst Park#CRYBUR pic.twitter.com/Df80v5bCta — Premier League (@premierleague) February 13, 2021

Burnley on the other hand are just above the drop zone and will be desperate to win the match in order to get some breathing space from the relegation battle. Sean Dyche's men were held to a 1-1 draw on their home ground by Brighton and so winning the match is really crucial for them.

CRY vs BUR live: Injury Updates

Crystal Palace: Manager Roy Hodgson confirmed that Wilfried Zaha is still working his way back to fitness, so are James McCarthy, James McArthur, James Tomkins and Jeffrey Schlupp

Burnley: For Sean Dyche, Josh Brownhill could be back in the squad after missing four games with a foot injury. Charlie Taylor and Robbie Brady will both be assessed before returning, while striker Chris Wood remains a doubt as he continues his recovery from a hamstring strain.

CRY vs BUR match prediction: Top picks for CRY vs BUR Dream 11 team

Nick Pope

James Tarkowski

Jordan Ayew

Eberechi Eze

CRY vs BUR Dream11Team

Goalkeeper- Nick Pope

Defenders- Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Tyrick Mitchell

Midfielders- Ashley Westwood, Andros Townsend, Dwight McNeil, Eberechi Eze

Strikers- Jordan Ayew, Jay Rodriguez

CRY vs BUR Match Prediction

As per our prediction, Burnley should win the match

Note: The above CRY vs BUR Dream11 prediction, CRY vs BUR Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CRY vs BUR Dream11 Team and CRY vs BUR Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

