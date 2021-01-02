CRY Vs SHF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Game Preview

Quick links:
Crystal Palace (CRY) will face Sheffield United (SHF) in the upcoming game of the Premier League on Saturday, January 2 at 8:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London, England. Here is our CRY vs SHF Dream11 prediction, top picks and CRY vs SHF Dream11 team.
Sheffield United are currently in dire need of a win. They are at the last position (20th) of the Premier League table with two points as they have lost fourteen out of sixteen games (two draws). Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are at the fifteenth spot of the charts with nineteen points. Roy Hodgson’s team have played sixteen games so far, winning five and losing seven (four draws).
Vicente Guaita, Patrick van Aanholt, James Tomkins, Cheikhou Kouyate, Joel Ward, Eberechi Eze, James McArthur, Jeffrey Schlupp, Andros Townsend, Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke
Aaron Ramsdale, Kean Bryan, John Egan, Chris Basham, Enda Stevens, John Fleck, Ethan Ampadu, Ben Osborn, George Baldock, Oli McBurnie, David McGoldrick
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Crystal Palace are the favourites to win the game.
🗣 Roy Hodgson has discussed Sheffield United's start to the season.#CPFC | #CRYSHU— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 1, 2021
Note: The above CRY vs SHF Dream11 prediction, CRY vs SHF Dream11 team, probable CRY vs SHF playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CRY vs SHF Dream11 team and CRY vs SHF match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
