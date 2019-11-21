PSG All-set To Release Their New Vintage Kit Next Year, Photos Leaked: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain will be celebrating their 50th year anniversary in the coming 2020-21 season. As reported by Footy Headlines, PSG are set to recreate and bring back their over the hill kit to celebrate their golden anniversary. There are already some leaked photos circulated on social media but there is not much assurance when it comes to their credibility. However, the watermarked images can give you a brief view about how PSG and Nike are planning to design their throwback jersey.

[ info la source ] Vous l’attendiez tous c’est fait le #PSG prépare le retour du maillot Hechter pour les 50 ans du club. Ce sera un col V et le logo Nike ainsi que celui du club seront placés sur les bandes blanches, disposition du sponsor All en discussion. Prévu en mai ⏳🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/dT6FSLG3aE — la source parisienne®️ (@lasource75006) September 21, 2019

More about the news:

The periodic jersey is being planned to pay respect to their original “Hechter shirt". PSG's then-president (Daniel Hechter) was the designer of the 'Hechter shirt' which became a tradition at the club. The vintage jersey will bring back a lot of memories for the older generation of PSG's supporters. The Paris-based club modelled a vintage white third kit this season which was cherished by a majority of the fans. If speculations are to be true, the kit is supposed to be announced in May 2020.

PSG are currently on the top spot of the Ligue 1 table with 10 wins in 14 games. They have managed to bag 30 points in the season so far. Thomas Tuchel's team will next play Lille in Ligue 1 and are set to travel to Bernabeu for Champions League 2019-20 Group A clash against Real Madrid.

🇫🇷🔥 Nike PSG 20-21 Home Kit Design + Anthem Jacket Leaked: https://t.co/oHB27RVLfU — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) November 16, 2019

