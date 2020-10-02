CVC Vs BOU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EFL Championship Live

Bournemouth will make the trip to St Andrew's to face Coventry City on October 2, Friday (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. Having put together a three-match unbeaten streak in the Championship, the Cherries will look to grab another three points as they aim to get back in the top flight at the first time of asking. Here's a look at our CVC vs BOU Dream11 prediction, CVC vs BOU Dream11 team and the probable CVC vs BOU playing 11

CVC vs BOU live: CVC vs BOU Dream11 prediction and preview

The EFL Championship comes as somewhat of unfamiliar territory for both teams. Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League after a healthy spell in the top flight, while Coventry City were promoted to the EFL Championship after winning League One last season. Coventry City have picked up four points in their first three games having won one, lost one and drawn one. Bournemouth will also be pleased with their performance after winning two and drawing one of their last three.

CVC vs BOU Dream11 prediction: Coventry City vs AFC Bournemouth Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on four occasions - twice in the League Cup and twice in League One. Coventry City have emerged victorious on all four occasions. The last time the two sides met, AFC Bournemouth lost the game 2-0. Since that game in 2013, the two sides have never faced off and this will be their first meeting in seven seasons.

CVC vs BOU Dream11 prediction: Probable CVC vs BOU playing 11

Coventry City probable XI - Marosi; Ostigard, McFadzean, Hyam; Dabo, Hamer, Sheaf, Giles; Walker, Godden, O'Hare

AFC Bournemouth probable XI - Begovic; Mepham, S.Cook, Rico; Stacey, L.Cook, Lerma, Billing, Smith; Groeneveld; Solanke

Jason Tindall's first signing as Cherries boss 😍#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/kGxiXJA3UW — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 1, 2020

CVC vs BOU live: CVC vs BOU Dream11 team, top picks

CVC vs BOU live: Coventry City top picks

Sheaf

O'Hare

CVC vs BOU live: AFC Bournemouth top picks

Solanke

L.Cook

CVC vs BOU Dream11 prediction: CVC vs BOU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Begovic

Defenders - Rico, Mepham, McFadzean, Hyam

Midfielders - Sheaf (VC), Hamer, L.Cook, Lerma

Forwards - Solanke (C), O'Hare

CVC vs BOU live: CVC vs BOU Dream11 prediction

Our CVC vs BOU Dream11 prediction is a hard-fought game, with the game likely to end in a draw

Note: The above CVC vs BOU Dream11 prediction, CVC vs BOU Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CVC vs BOU Dream11 team and CVC vs BOU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Bournemouth Twitter