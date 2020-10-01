Who Is Carlos Vinicius? Brazil Striker Set To Become Harry Kane's Backup At Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have long searched for a backup striker for talisman Harry Kane, and could potentially end their wait this window. Spurs are linked with a Carlos Vinicius transfer, with a deal close to being completed according to reports. With the Carlos Vinicius to Tottenham deal all but done, here's a look at who is Carlos Vinicius and his career so far.

Who is Carlos Vinicius? Carlos Vinicius to Tottenham links intensify as deadline day nears

Per Tottenham transfer news this week, Spurs have been linked with a move for Benfica forward Carlos Vinicius. The forward has been in fine form for the Primeira Liga runner-ups, scoring 24 goals in 47 games across all competitions. The Carlos Vinicius to Tottenham deal would see the Brazilian move to north London on a season-long loan, with Spurs having the option to make the move permanent for £40 million. The Carlos Vinicius to Tottenham deal would mean the second high-profile departure from Benfica, with the Portuguese side having already sanctioned the sale of Ruben Dias to Manchester City for £65 million.

The agreement has been reached between Tottenham and Benfica for Carlos Vinícius - loan until June 2021.

The buy option clause for Carlos Vinícius will be around €45m, as per @_GoncaloLopes.

José Mourinho is gonna approve the deal.#THFC also asked for Milik but no agreement. ⚪️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2020

Who is Carlos Vinicius? Where will Carlos Vinicius fit in at Tottenham?

The Carlos Vinicius transfer will be a sizeable piece of business by Tottenham and the Brazilian will provide some much-needed cover for Harry Kane up front. The Benfica striker is known for his versatility and can line up as a wide forward when needed. At 6'3", the 25-year-old offers Jose Mourinho the physical frame he craves. In addition, his ability to lay goals on a plate will also prove to be crucial for Tottenham. With Son, Gareth Bale and Harry Kane all prone to injuries, Vinicius could prove to be a very astute purchase.

What Carlos Vinícius brings to Tottenham 🐓



Aerial threat 🔥

Pace🔥

Strength 🔥

Awareness 🔥

Deadly left foot🔥

José Mourinho getting the best out of him 🔥🔥🇵🇹x🇧🇷🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/qqu6XMVKfS — The Portugeezer 🇬🇧🇵🇹 (@Portugeezer1882) September 30, 2020

Who is Carlos Vinicius? Carlos Vinicus career so far

Carlos Vinicius started his career at professional football career at Caldense playing as a defensive midfielder before moving to Grêmio Anápolis in 2017. At Anapolis, Vinicius moved further ahead on the pitch, often being deployed as an attacking midfielder and striker. Portuguese LigaPro side Real signed him in later that year, and the Brazilian lit up the league, scoring 20 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Napoli snapped him up soon but with Dries Mertens and Arkadiusz Milik around, he did not make an official appearance in Italy. Carlos Vinicius spent spells on loan at Rio Ave and Monaco, before joining Benfica permanently last summer. While his release clause is set at €100 million, Benfica's financial uncertainty means that a bargain deal is on the cards this summer.

Who is Carlos Vinicius? Spurs transfers so far this season

Jose Mourinho has actively pursued players in the summer transfer market and if Tottenham transfer news reports are anything to go by, more new faces could make a switch to north London in the coming days. Spurs have already completed the signings of full-backs Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon while adding Joe Hart and Pierre-Emile Hojberg to their ranks. Gareth Bale has returned to the club on loan, while Carlos Vinicius has been linked with a move as well. Tottenham transfer news suggests that Spurs are keen on signing a centre-back this summer and could make a move for Chelsea's Anthony Rudiger.

(Image Courtesy: Carlos Vinicius Instagram)