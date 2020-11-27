David Alaba To Chelsea? Bayern Defender's Agent Set To Begin Talks In January

The David Alaba transfer rumours have resurfaced once again after Bayern Munich confirmed that they have withdrawn their contract offer from the negotiation table. While the defender was earlier expected to stay with the club, the Alaba contract situation now means the Austrian is set to move to a new club next year. The latest club linked with the 28-year-old is Frank Lampard's side, with Chelsea transfer news suggesting that talks between the two parties will begin in January.

Chelsea transfer news: Premier League transfer for Alaba?

The latest update on the David Alaba transfer was given by BILD journalist Christian Falk. Falk revealed that the Austrian's agent Pina Zahavi is set to enter talks with Chelsea in January over a potential transfer. With David Alaba’s contract expiring in 2021, he will be free to speak to foreign clubs from January.

True ✅: Alaba-Agent Pini Zahavi plans to start talks in January with @ChelseaFC about a transfer of @David_Alaba Also on his List: @PSG_inside https://t.co/hfrO7QZW4x pic.twitter.com/Ixxkk9wJve — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 27, 2020

David Alaba, who has played at centre-back in recent years could prove to be a coup for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea. The Blues were on the lookout for a centre-back this summer, before bringing in Thiago Silva on a free transfer. The Brazilian has made a solid start to life in England and has become an integral part of the Chelsea defence. The centre-back initially signed a one-year deal but is set to extend his contract by another year if Chelsea transfer news is to be believed. However, with Thiago Silva 36 years old, the David Alaba transfer could strengthen the Blues’ backline for the next three years.

Bayern Munich transfer news: Latest Alaba contract situation revealed

Chelsea aren’t the first Premier League club the Austrian has been linked with, with reports earlier suggesting that both Liverpool and Manchester City were interested in bringing in the defender. With Liverpool’s injury worries at the back worsening, Premier League transfer news had hinted that the club may look to complete the David Alaba transfer in January. However, there are conflicting reports about whether Bayern Munich will allow the 28-year-old to leave midway through the season.

Update #Alaba: The players‘ side assures that David is definitely not in touch with #Zidane. There are still no concrete offers on the table and still no concrete talks between Zahavi and other clubs. @SPORT1 #FCBayern #HalaMadrid — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 26, 2020

The defender, who can also play in central midfield has also been linked with Real Madrid. However, the Real Madrid links were denied by Sport1’s Florian Plettenberg, who claimed that no contact has been made between the player and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

Any David Alaba transfer would have to meet the defender's salary demands, which are believed to have been the point of contention in negotiations with Bayern Munich as well. Christian Falk while speaking to the media reiterated the same, hinting that PSG could be one of the clubs who could afford the Austrian's wages.

Image Credits: David Alaba Instagram, Chelsea website