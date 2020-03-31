David Beckham And Victoria Move Into $25 Million Worth Miami House With Helipad

The coronavirus pandemic is spreading like wildfire across the United States. USA is currently considered to be the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic that has gripped the globe. All sporting events, including the MLS, has been suspended until further notice by government officials. David Beckham's co-owned MLS franchise Inter Miami CF made their league debut earlier this year with a 0-1 loss to LAFC at home. See how David and wife Victoria Beckham have been settling down in Miami.

Also Read | David Beckham visits empty stadium as MLS club's home debut delayed

MLS franchise Inter Miami CF thank medical professionals on #NationalDoctorsDay

On #NationalDoctorsDay we want to thank all the healthcare professionals and every single person on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 around the world, especially our partners at @BaptistHealthSF. #StayStrongSouthFlorida#MLSUnites pic.twitter.com/z07vfbo21R — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 30, 2020

Also Read | Justin Bieber's prank on David Beckham goes hilariously wrong, watch video

David Beckham Miami House

David and Victoria Beckham’s £20 million five-bedroom Miami home with helipad and luxury pool

Also Read | David Beckham uploads heartwarming Instagram post on son Brooklyn's 21st birthday

David Beckham Miami house: Stunning David Beckham Miami house has a helipad too

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham have shifted base to Miami in order to build their Inter Miami CF franchise, which is still in its early days. The couple has purchased a lavish £20 million ($25 million) 5-bedroom penthouse in Miami. The stunning piece of property is 700 feet tall and was designed by the late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, who was behind the making of the 2012 Olympics Aquatic Centre in London as well. The penthouse purchased by David Beckham and Victoria Beckham has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and also contains a helipad.

Also Read | David Beckham supported by wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn and friends at Inter Miami opener

David Beckham spending time with family as they settle in Beckham Miami house

Family, always.



Instead of hosting our inaugural match on March 14, Inter Miami Owner and President of Soccer Operations David Beckham made the most of the day and spent time with his family at the stadium and training facility. — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 16, 2020

David Beckham net worth

David Beckham Net Worth 2020 – Car, Salary, Business, Award, Bio https://t.co/qcPl4CN1TJ — CAknowledge (@CAknowledgepage) March 20, 2020

Also Read | David Beckham reveals he still has ticket stub Victoria Beckham wrote her number on, 23 years ago