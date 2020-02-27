David Beckham Reveals He Still Has Ticket Stub Victoria Wrote Her Number On, 23 Years Ago

David and Victoria Beckham's love story is one for the ages as even after 20 years of marriage, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star cannot stop gushing over his fashion designer ex-Spice Girl wife. David Beckham made an appearance in a popular international talk show on Wednesday and shared the story of how he met his 'favorite' Spice Girl. He recalled that Victoria had attended the Manchester United match and had 'had a couple of drinks' when he approached her and spoke for an hour.

The sweetest revelation by Beckham on the talk show was that the ticket stub on which Victoria had given her number to him 20 years ago was still with him. The host of the show Jimmy Fallon, with the collective 'awww' from the audience, was inspired by this and called David 'amazing' for keeping the ticket as a souvenir.

David and Victoria celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary with a romantic trip to Paris and Versailles in July. Victoria shared glimpses of the trip through her Instagram account and wrote, “The most incredible visit on a very special day,” She added, “Thank u to everyone who made it so memorable and all our family and friends for always supporting us as a family. Can’t believe it’s been 20 years!”.

Have a look:

David Beckham played 115 games for England, scoring 17 goals. He is still remembered as one of the greatest midfielders to have ever played for England. He remains the only English player to win titles in four countries (England, United States, Spain and France). Beckham also has an OBE (Order of British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II conferred upon him in 2003.

Victoria Beckham, on the other hand, co-owns Beckham Brand Holdings alongside her husband David and her former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller. She is now a successful fashion designer with her own company Victoria Beckham Ltd. The brand’s official website boasts of its womenswear available in more than 400 stores and has two individual stores in London as well as Hong Kong.

The couple started dating in 1997, before officially tying the knot. The Beckhams tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in July 1999. They have four kids - Brooklyn Joseph, Romeo James, Cruz David and Harper Seven.

