David Beckham's Inter Miami Yet To Win A Game In MLS, Suffer Defeats In All 4 Played

David Beckham's Inter Miami created a lot of buzz as they made their debut in MLS 2020. Dubbed as the team to watch out for, the Miami outfit have failed to live up to the hype in an MLS season marred by the coronavirus pandemic. Inter Miami on Tuesday (Wednesday IST) suffered defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union, marking their fourth consecutive defeat since their inception.

MLS standings: David Beckham's side yet to register a win, suffer four defeats in four games

Inter Miami's initiation in MLS football has been far from ideal, with David Beckham's franchise failing to win any of their last four matches. In their opening two fixtures, Miami suffered disappointing defeats against Los Angeles FC and DC United before the coronavirus pandemic halted the MLS season. The three-month absence did not aid David Beckham's franchise, with Inter Miami posting similar results in the MLS is Back tournament. Luis Nani denied Inter Miami a point in their first game after scoring a 90th-minute winner, while David Beckham's side faded to a 2-1 defeat against Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Tickets punched! @OrlandoCitySC & @PhilaUnion are heading to the Round of 16.



Now...who's winning the group? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vUqnixq9Z2 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 15, 2020

MLS standings: Andres Reyes sees red as David Beckham's side fall to defeat in Philadelphia vs Inter Miami

Inter Miami suffered their fourth consecutive defeat on Tuesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Field. The Philadelphia vs Inter Miami clash saw Kai Wagner score the opener five minutes into the clash, only for David Beckham's side to claw back parity 10 minutes before half-time. Philadelphia restored their advantage close to the hour-mark, with Kacper Przybylko scoring from a Brenden Aaronson assist. Inter Miami came close but succumbed under pressure and star man Andre Reyes was sent off late into stoppage time in his first game back. The defeat in Philadelphia vs Inter Miami leaves David Beckham's third in MLS is Back Group A, above New York City FC on goal difference.

MLS standings: Inter Miami stats

Inter Miami have scored in each of their last three matches, after drawing a blank in their opening fixture against Los Angeles FC. However, the game against LAFC was the only game that David Beckham's side considered a single goal, conceding twice in each of their next three fixtures. Rodolfo Pizarro is the team's leading goalscorer, scoring twice; once against DC United and Philadelphia.

