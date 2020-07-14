Orlando City Vs NYC FC Prediction, H2h, Live Stream, MLS Is Back Tournament Details

Orlando City are up against New York City FC in the upcoming clash of the MLS is Back tournament. Orlando City are at the top spot in the points table with a win in the only game they played in the season so far. As for NYC FC, they are in the last spot of the points table as they lost in the first game of the tournament. Major League Soccer officials have managed to propose a completely new format to carry on with the league. The 24 clubs have been divided into six groups with each conference being split into groups of four teams each.

Game: Orlando City vs NYC FC Date and time: Tuesday, July 14 (Wednesday, July 15, 5:30 AM IST) Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

MLS standings: Orlando City vs NYC FC live stream in India

The Orlando City vs NYC FC live stream in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the Orlando City vs NYC FC live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch every minute of the Orlando City vs NYC FC game.

Orlando City vs NYC FC h2h

New York City FC have not lost a single h2h meetings against Orlando City in any major competitions since 2017. Their last clash ended in a 1-1 stalemate

MLS is Back Orlando City vs NYC FC prediction: Squad updates

MLS is Back tournament live: Orlando City vs NYC FC prediction: Orlando City SC

Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver, Luis Barraza, Anton Tinnerholm, Ronald Matarrita, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Sebastien Ibeagha, Joe Scally, Tayvon Gray, Gedion Zelalem, Gary Mackay-Steven, Tony Rocha, Alexandru Mitrita, Keaton Parks, Jesus Medina, Alexander Ring, James Sands, Maxi Moralez, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Justin Haak, Juan Torres, Nicolas Acevedo, Valentin Castellanos, Heber

MLS is Back Orlando City vs NYC FC prediction: New York City FC

Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe, Mason Stajduhar, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Alex De John, Rodrigo Schlegel, Joao Gervasio Moutinho, Ruan, Kyle Smith, Joey DeZart, Andres Perea, Sebastien Mendez, Oriol Rosell, Junior Urso, Jordan Bender, Mauricio Pereyra, Nani, Chris Mueller, Robinho, Dom Dwyer, Tesho Akindele, Benji Michel, Santiago Patino, David Loera, Daryl Dike

MLS is Back tournament live: Orlando City vs NYC FC prediction and probable playing XI

Orlando City vs NYC FC prediction: Orlando City SC

Pedro Gallese, Robin Jansson, Antônio Carlos, João Moutinho, Mauricio Pereyra, Andrés Perea, Oriol Rosell, Júnior Urso, Dom Dwyer, Nani, Rodrigo Schlegel

Orlando City vs NYC FC prediction: New York City FC

Sean Johnson, Alexander Callens, James Sands, Rónald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm, Maximiliano Morález, Gedion Zelalem, Keaton Parks, Jesús Medina, Gudmundur Thórarinsson, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi

