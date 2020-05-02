David Beckham Net Worth, Salary, Career Earnings So Far, Brands & Inter Miami Investment

Manchester United and Los Angeles Galaxy legend David Beckham celebrated his 45th birthday on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Beckham was regarded as one of the finest footballers of his generation and enjoyed spells at Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Sanit-Germain as well. The former England international was one of the highest-paid footballers during his playing career and football's fashion icon too. Here, let's take a look at the David Beckham net worth, David Beckham career earnings and other assets.

David Beckham birthday: David Beckham net worth and endorsements

Despite hanging up his boots in 2013, David Beckham continues to be an icon off the pitch and has a net worth that strips current Premier League top earners. As of 2020, the David Beckham net worth figure approximately amounts to a whopping $450 million according to celebritynetworth.com. That is partly a result of the fact that 'Brand Beckham' can also include his wife, Victoria, who runs her own fashion label.

Beckham signed a lifetime contract with Adidas worth $160 million in 2003 while also has contracts with Tudor watches and Haig Club whisky, while has appeared with comedian Kevin Hart multiple times promoting clothing brand H&M. Other sponsorship deals include Breitling, Sainsbury's, Armani, Gillette and Pepsi Co.

David Beckham net worth: David Beckham career earnings

David Beckham's earnings after his retirement from football soared with his focus completely on developing the Beckham brand. The former Man United star made $32.5 million alone at LA Galaxy, while he completely donated his $5 million a year salary to charity. According to Forbes, his single most profitable year came in 2014, when he raked in $75 million, thanks to his deal with Haig Club Whisky and his deal with Global Brands Group to create Beckham-branded consumer products for global sale. According to The Sun, the former Real Madrid star earns an estimated $29 million in dividend from his company DB Ventures Limited.

David Beckham net worth: David Beckham's MLS franchise

David Beckham was afforded the right to an expansion team in the MLS when he signed for the LA Galaxy in 2007. The MLS announced in 2014 that the Man United legend had exercised the option for $25 million and made their debut in the MLS 2020 season. The franchise, known as Inter Miami, are based in Florida, and his business group, Beckham Miami United agreed to bankroll a $250 million (£149m) stadium with seating for 20,000 people. In May 2019, Beckham, through his investment vehicle Beckham Brand Holdings, paid $50 million to buy out team investor Simon Fuller valuing the team at $150 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

