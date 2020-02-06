David Beckham Opens Up On His Move To Real Madrid, Despite Barcelona Agreement

One of the major stars of Real Madrid Galactico era, David Beckham has opened up about his famous transfer from Manchester United to the Spanish Capital. The player had joined Real Madrid in 2003 after a successful stint with Old Trafford side.

Manchester United had agreed terms with Barcelona: David Beckham

While speaking to BBC Radio, David Beckham revealed that he had heard rumours that he might be sold. He was on holiday in the United States with his wife Victoria. One of his friends called and informed him that it was on Sky Sports that United have agreed on terms for his transfer with Barcelona. He, however, responded saying that he was not aware of any such transfer.

There were rumours of David Beckham’s feud with manager Sir Alex Ferguson. He flew back to London and tried to speak to Chief Executive Peter Kenyon as well as the manager. He told them that he wanted to understand about the Barcelona rumours. On much insistence, they admitted that a deal had been agreed with Barcelona.

David Beckham wanted to play for Real Madrid

David Beckham further states that as soon as he got to know about the Barcelona transfer, he called up his agent informing his motive to play for Real Madrid. Within a day, he agreed on a deal with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

David Beckham spent a total of 11 seasons at Manchester United. He made 389 appearances for the Red Devils, while also scoring 83 goals in all. He secured a move to Real Madrid in 2003 to avoid a move to Barcelona in 2003 for a reported fee of €37 million.

David Beckham retired from football in 2013

7️⃣ years ago today, David Beckham joined PSG 🇫🇷



He'd go on to play his 834th and final game as a footballer at Le Parc des Princes...



The standing ovation still hits us in the feels ❤️pic.twitter.com/PWs75xT8eQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 31, 2020

David Beckham spent four seasons with Los Blancos, playing 155 games, while also netting 20 goals for Real Madrid. In 2007, he departed to MLS side LA Galaxy. He played his last game for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on May 18, 2013, before announcing his retirement from professional football.

