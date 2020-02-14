David Beckham Posts Adorable Pictures With Victoria Beckham And Kids On Valentine's Day

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham wished his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham on the occasion of Valentine's Day on Friday, February 14. The couple started dating in 1997, before officially tying the knot in 1999. The Beckhams have four kids - Brooklyn Joseph, Romeo James, Cruz David and Harper Seven.

David Beckham shares adorable pictures with Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Romeo Beckham on Valentine's Day

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are one of the most popular celebrity couples around. They are revered for their long-standing relationship. David Beckham took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures of the couple on Valentine's Day. David Beckham shared a picture of himself and Victoria Beckham from their early days. He also shared images of himself with his kids Brooklyn Beckham and Romeo Beckham.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham's career at a glance

David Beckham’s Inter Miami are set to make their debut in the upcoming Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Beckham, who played for a host of clubs in Europe including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain and AC Milan, also plied his trade in the MLS with Los Angeles Galaxy before hanging up his boots.

David Beckham played 115 games for England, scoring 17 goals. He was only ten short of the record number of 125 caps by goalkeeper Peter Shilton for England. He is still remembered as one of the greatest midfielders to have ever played for England.

He remains the only English player to win titles in four countries (England, United States, Spain and France). Beckham also has an OBE (Order of British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II conferred upon him in 2003.

